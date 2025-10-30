Hurricane Melissa Death Toll Rises To 33 Across the Caribbean

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 30, 2025: The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has climbed to 33, as the record-breaking storm continues to devastate parts of the Caribbean after tearing through Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and The Bahamas earlier this week.
Now downgraded from a Category 5 to a Category 1 hurricane, Melissa gained speed today as it swept across The Bahamas and is expected to make landfall in Bermuda later in the day.
In Jamaica, authorities have confirmed nine deaths, including five in the southern parish of St. Elizabeth, which was among the hardest hit. In Haiti, at least 23 people, including 10 children, were reported dead following widespread flooding after days of relentless rain, even though the country escaped a direct hit. One fatality was also reported in the Dominican Republic.
Melissa – the strongest storm to strike Jamaica in modern history – made landfall Tuesday, October 28th, with sustained winds of 185 mph, surpassing Hurricane Katrina’s peak intensity in 2005. The storm left widespread destruction across southern Jamaica, including St. Elizabeth, St. James, and St. Ann’s, flattening and flooding, homes, downing power lines, and washing out roads.
After leaving Jamaica, Melissa weakened to a Category 3 storm as it struck Santiago de Cuba, the island’s second-largest city. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed the hurricane caused “considerable damage,” though casualty figures have not yet been released.
In The Bahamas, nearly 1,500 residents were evacuated from vulnerable areas in one of the nation’s largest emergency operations on record. While flooding disrupted several communities, the Ministry of Tourism said most major destinations — including Nassau, Freeport, Eleuthera, and the Abacos — remain open and largely unaffected.
As of this morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Melissa moving north-northeast at 21 mph (33 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 105 mph, classifying it as a Category 2 hurricane. The NHC said the storm’s center is expected to pass northwest of Bermuda later today or early tomorrow.