News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. Oct. 27, 2025: The effects of Hurricane Melissa are already being felt in Jamaica as the Category 5 storm approaches the island with catastrophic force. Waves at Kingston Harbour were already surging Monday afternoon as residents scrambled for shelter ahead of what could be the island’s most violent weather event on record. However, the hurricane could spare Kingston and make landfall in St. Elizabeth some models say.

With maximum sustained winds of 175 mph (280 km/h) and higher gusts, Melissa is expected to make landfall late tonight into early Tuesday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and destructive winds.

Relief Organizations Mobilize Before Landfall

Several international relief organizations have already moved into position to help Jamaica respond once the storm passes.

The United Cajun Navy, a volunteer disaster response group, confirmed that its advance team is already in Jamaica and sheltering in place as the storm closes in. The organization says it stands ready to assist with search, rescue, and logistics support immediately after landfall.

Meanwhile, World Central Kitchen (WCK) — founded by Chef José Andrés — announced it will deploy teams to Jamaica this week to assist with emergency food relief. In a call to action shared on Instagram, the group asked chefs and cooks to join as part of its humanitarian effort. WCK said it expects to begin food distribution operations by Wednesday once conditions allow.

Faith-based organization Samaritan’s Purse also said it is preparing to respond with disaster relief specialists, supplies, and aircraft on standby. “We can help meet urgent needs related to shelter, water, hygiene, food, and medical issues,” the organization said in a statement. “This includes the ability to deploy our Mobile Emergency Hospital if required.”

In the US Diaspora, Jamaica’s ambassador to Washington, Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, met this morning with Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls, and their representatives across the country in an all hands on deck meeting. Each representative reportedly detailed response plans to assist Jamaica with supplies and financial donations and also with plans to keep the Jamaican Diaspora informed.

Ambassador Anderson will also be hosting a Town Hall meeting this afternoon with members of the Diaspora via Zoom.

Storm Already Deadly

Melissa has already been blamed for at least four deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where torrential rains caused flash flooding and landslides over the weekend. Forecasters warn that Jamaica could face 15 to 30 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas possibly receiving up to 40 inches — rainfall totals “never seen before,” according to Jamaica’s Minister of Information, Dana Morris Dixon.

Current Watches and Warnings

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the following warnings remain in effect:

Hurricane Warning: Jamaica; Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, and Holguin

Jamaica; Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, and Holguin Hurricane Watch: Southeastern and Central Bahamas; Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern and Central Bahamas; Turks and Caicos Islands Tropical Storm Warning: Haiti; Cuban province of Las Tunas

Forecasters say catastrophic hurricane-force winds are expected to begin in Jamaica tonight, with the potential for total structural failure in areas near the eyewall, particularly in elevated regions.

Prime Minister Holness Outlines Recovery Framework

In a national address, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness assured citizens that the government has activated a multi-layered disaster response plan. This includes the National Natural Disaster Risk Fund, Contingency Fund, and insurance mechanisms to ensure swift relief and rebuilding.

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), National Works Agency (NWA), and National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) have been mobilized to reopen roads, restore utilities, and provide humanitarian assistance once the storm clears.

Holness also urged citizens to remain calm, obey curfews, and “prepare for the worst but pray for the best.”

Forecast Path

At 2:00 PM EDT, Melissa was located near 16.5°N, 78.3°W, about 145 miles southwest of Kingston, moving west-northwest at 3 mph. The storm is forecast to turn north later today, crossing Jamaica overnight before tracking over southeastern Cuba and the Bahamas midweek.

Forecasters warn of storm surges up to 13 feet, waves capable of coastal destruction, and winds exceeding 170 mph capable of widespread infrastructure damage and power outages.