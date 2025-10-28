Water Mission Brings Emergency Safe Water Equipment to Jamaica Ahead of Hurricane Melissa

NEWS AMERICAS, N. CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2025: Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, has prepositioned a Disaster Assistance Response Team and safe water treatment equipment within Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa rapidly approaches the Caribbean island. Clean, safe water is critical during any disaster to prevent the spread of water-related illnesses, especially in the initial days following a disaster.

Initial reports indicate that the historic Category 5 hurricane will make landfall within hours, with sustained winds exceeding 170 miles per hour. Combined with an anticipated 40+ inches of rainfall, the slow-moving storm could result in devastating flooding and destructive landslides.

“Water Mission has responded to more than 60 disasters around the world, including responding to recent Hurricanes Helene and Beryl,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our team is already in the country of Jamaica and is ready to provide emergency assistance as quickly as possible where it is needed most.”

Water Mission has nearly 25 years of experience responding to natural disasters and an extensive background in providing immediate and long-term safe water solutions. In the last two years alone, Water Mission has responded to hurricanes in the U.S. and Caribbean, flooding in East Africa, earthquakes in Myanmar and Morocco, a drought in Peru, and cholera outbreaks in Malawi. Water Mission has served more than 8 million people globally since 2001.

Click here to learn more about Water Mission’s disaster response in Jamaica, as the organization prepares to rush additional resources to the region.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in more than 65 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God’s love. Water Mission’s global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization serves people in Africa; Asia; and North, South, and Central America. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 18 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.