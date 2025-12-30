News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 31, 2025: Undocumented immigrants wishing to self-deport have until the end of day today to take advantage of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), limited-time $3,000 financial incentive and free travel assistance.

The self-deportation offer can be done through the CBP Home app by today, December 31, 2025, according to a federal announcement.

Under the program, individuals who register to “self-depart” through the CBP Home app before the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend, a government-paid flight to their home country, and forgiveness of certain civil fines or penalties related to overstaying or failing to depart the U.S.

DHS officials say the incentive is part of a broader effort to encourage voluntary departures amid intensified immigration enforcement nationwide.

How The Program Works

Eligible participants must download the CBP Home app, submit their personal information, and confirm their intent to leave the United States voluntarily. DHS will then coordinate travel arrangements and issue the stipend upon departure.

According to DHS, participation in the program avoids formal removal proceedings and may reduce future immigration penalties associated with deportation orders.

The offer applies only through today – December 31, 2025, and DHS has emphasized that the incentive will not be extended into the new year.

DHS Statement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the program reflects the administration’s enforcement priorities while offering an exit pathway for those currently in the country without legal status.

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program,” Noem said in a statement. “During the Christmas season, the U.S. taxpayer is tripling the incentive to leave voluntarily—offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year.”

She added that individuals who do not take advantage of the offer may face arrest and removal under existing immigration enforcement measures.

Broader Enforcement Context

The holiday incentive comes amid a series of policy actions by DHS aimed at accelerating removals and expanding voluntary departure options. Officials say self-departure programs reduce enforcement costs and allow individuals to leave on their own terms rather than through detention and deportation.

Immigration advocates, however, have expressed concern that the program’s messaging may pressure vulnerable migrants into hasty decisions without legal counsel or a full understanding of their options.

Legal experts continue to advise undocumented immigrants to consult an immigration attorney before enrolling in voluntary departure programs, particularly if they may have pending asylum claims, family-based relief options, or other forms of legal protection.

What Immigrants Should Consider

Individuals considering the CBP Home self-departure option are urged to review:

Whether they have any pending immigration applications or appeals

The long-term impact of voluntary departure on future visa eligibility

Whether participation could affect family members with mixed-status households

DHS has stated that participation in the program does not guarantee eligibility to return to the U.S. in the future, but it may reduce certain penalties compared to formal deportation orders.

Additional information about the CBP Home app and voluntary departure options is available through DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection channels.