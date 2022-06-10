By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. June 10, 2022: It’s another National Caribbean American Heritage Month in the United States, the 16th since it was proclaimed by President George W. Bush in June 2006 to celebrate the millions of Caribbean Americans in the US and those who have been here since slavery, including Denmark Vesey.

It’s also National Immigrant Heritage Month, Pride Month and Black Music Appreciation Month. However, as far as the US’ Caribbean American, Black and Asian VP is concerned, its only Pride Month, aka, ‘Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex Pride Month, 2022.’

VP Kamala Harris’ snub of Caribbean American Heritage Month, and even National Immigrant Heritage Month and Black Music Appreciation Month, comes despite her strong roots to the Caribbean through her Jamaican farther, her black race due to him, and most of all her immigrant heritage, thanks to both parents. Add to that the fact that she is supposedly the nation’s immigration czar and one can see how politically unsound, Harris’ action is to say the least.

However, on Twitter, Harris has gone ahead and changed her cover on the social media platform to state simply: “Happy Pride Month” as of June 1st. I’m assuming she will be keeping it that way all month.

Harris has also chosen to simply ignore the other months as she tweeted only: “For me, Pride Month has always been a joy-filled celebration. It is also a reminder that the fight for full LGBTQI+ rights continues. This month, and every month, let us continue to celebrate the LGBTQI+ community and march ahead. Happy #Pride.”

Her actions come despite the fact that President Joe Biden, in the White House’s own proclamation on National Caribbean American Heritage Month, pointed to Harris’ Caribbean heritage as part of the administration’s recognition of Caribbean Americans this June.

“This month, our Nation also celebrates the extraordinary leadership and achievements of Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black American of Jamaican heritage to hold this high office,” the proclamation stated, while also adding: “Every day, we see the invaluable contributions Caribbean American communities have made to our country.”

Perhaps this proclamation was missed by Harris or is not important enough in ‘Harris’ America.’ But did she also miss the proclamations on National Immigrant Heritage Month, and Black Music Appreciation Month or is she just simply unaware that June is also a celebration of other segments of Americans?

I have nothing against the LGBTQ community, and they have a right to be celebrated with their own month. But let’s also remember that there are black, Caribbean and immigrant people who also deserve to be celebrated in June. Harris as the immigration czar should know that at least if she has a renewed ambition to be President.

If President Biden decides to not run for re-election in 2024, Harris would very well be the obvious heir apparent. But her track record to date proves she will be a very weak candidate and likely invite multiple high-profile challengers from her own Party line.

Many political strategists also don’t think she has the juice to compete in a general election against Republican candidates such as Donald Trump, should El Trumpeto run again.

I have to agree. Harris’ latest snub, plus her track record or lack of it since becoming veep, is reason for Democrats to worry. One thing is clear – she will not be able to get the massive outpouring of Caribbean or immigrant votes as the ticket did in 2020. She has done zero for this block and deserves nada.

The reality is we are all in big trouble come 2024, all because of Kamala Harris.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com – The Black Immigrant Daily News.