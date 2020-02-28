Mick Mulvaney’s Immigration Pitch In England, Trump’s Bashing Of ‘Parasite’ All Fit Into The White Nationalist Agenda

By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Feb. 28, 2020: If there is any doubt of this administration’s plan to fulfill its White Nationalist agenda and Make America White Again, (MAWA), just read what White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney reportedly told a group in England.

According to Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey in the Washington Post, Mulvaney told a group in England: “We are desperate — desperate — for more people. We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we’ve had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants.”

Really now? Of all the attempts by this administration to tamp down on immigration in the last three years by claiming – in Donald Trump’s own words – “the country is full,” and most of all, that immigrants are coming in to take away jobs from hard working Americans, why would Mulvaney say this?

After the recent decision to ban legal permanent migration by Africans from several African and Muslim nations; the caging of children and their parents seeking legal refugee status at the borders; the ending of any legal status for DREAMERS who have so much to offer this country; and of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants already working in the system and paying taxes, Mulvaney now says the country is “running out of people to fuel the economic growth.”

Then why would they want to deport DREAMERS, TPS holders and ban legal migration from Africa?

The answer is simple, and it hearkens directly back to why Republicans and Trump’s base, including the so-called Christian Evangelicals, aka the Pharisees in the Southern Bible belt, are so happy to turn a blind eye to the demonic force they have unleashed on all of us.

It all comes down to White Power and the fact that as far as they are concerned, Donald Trump is fulfilling their secret wish to Make America White Again; a place where White power rules and is not threatened by the growing black and brown immigrant population and back to a place where every person of color “knows their place.”

Notice where Mulvaney made this remark. In the heart of Europe, in the post-Brexit era; home of the former American colonizer and home of the so-called pioneers and pilgrims.

The comment came on the heels of Donald Trump’s bashing on Thursday night, Feb. 20th, of the South Korean film, ‘Parasite,’ which won four top awards, including Best Picture, at the Oscars.

“Let’s get Gone With the Wind,” Trump said at another of his incendiary rallies, this time in Colorado. “Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?.”

So why is this relevant you might be asking? Isn’t it obvious?

Mulvaney would never make the remark about America in “desperate” need of legal immigrants outside of Europe. Not in Latin America, Africa, Asia or the Caribbean. It just won’t happen because they are not “desperate” for those kinds of people.

And why would Trump slam ‘Parasite,’ and pick ‘Gone With The Wind?’ to rant about?

Random you say? I say not.

‘Parasite’ is created by South Koreans from the continent of Asia. ‘Gone With The Wind’ is a drama focuses on the life of petulant southern belle Scarlett O’Hara, (Vivien Leigh), living on a sprawling plantation in the Southern US during the Civil War and Reconstruction era, an era of slavery, where black and brown people knew this place.

As Ryan Bort in Rolling Stone pointed out, the movie “is a totem from the racially homogenized mid-century America the president and his supporters think they can reclaim.”

No wonder Trump was so quick to pick that over a South Korean film as his fans booed.

If we don’t stop this mad man this November, by turning out to vote in record numbers despite whom the Democratic nominee is, then we would have only ourselves to blame – because after he eliminates the black and brown immigrants, they will come for everyone that does not fit into their Utopia of pure White Power and control, until their fascist agenda is fully realized.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow