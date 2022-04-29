Immigrants From South Sudan Can Now Reapply For Temporary Protected Status

By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. April 29, 2022: The Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), has now designated an extension and re-designation of Temporary Protected Status, (TPS) for 18 months, for immigrants from South Sudan.

The re-designation of South Sudan allows additional individuals who have been continuously residing in the United States since March 1, 2022, to obtain TPS, if otherwise eligible.

The TPS status will be open from May 3, 2022, through November 3, 2023. The extension allows only currently eligible TPS beneficiaries to retain TPS through November 3, 2023, so long as they otherwise continue to meet the eligibility requirements for TPS.

TPS applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and undergo security and background checks.

Individuals newly eligible for TPS under the Sudan designation must have continuously resided in the United States since March 1, 2022. This includes those who benefited from the previous TPS designation for Sudan, which required continuous residence in the United States on or before January 9, 2013.

You must refile your Form I-821 for TPS along with the required fees no later than November 3, 2023, to continue seeking initial TPS. If USCIS does not grant your fee waiver request, you may also refile your Form I-765, with fee, either with your Form I-821 or at a later time as long as it is within the period that South Sudan is designated for TPS, if you choose.

An initial applicant for TPS must pay the Form I-821 filing fee and applicants age 14 or older must also pay the biometric services fee. However, if you decide to wait to request an EAD, you do not have to file the Form I-765 or pay the associated Form I-765 fee (or request a fee waiver) at the time of registration.

You may wait to seek an EAD until after USCIS has approved your TPS registration application or at any later date you decide you want to request an EAD as long as TPS for South Sudan continues. To register for TPS, you only need to file the Form I-821 with the $50 filing fee and the biometric services fee, if applicable (or request a fee waiver).

Mail your completed Application for Temporary Protected Status (Form I-821) and Application for Employment Authorization (Form I-765), Request for Fee Waiver (Form I-912) (if applicable) and supporting documentation to USCIS, Attn: TPS South Sudan, P.O. Box 6943, Chicago, IL 60680-6943 if sending my U.S. Postal Service; and to USCIS, Attn: TPS South Sudan (Box 6943), 131 S Dearborn St. 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60603-5517 if sending by FedEx, UPS or DHL.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com – The Black Immigrant Daily News.