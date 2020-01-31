If You Are Pregnant And Coming To The US To Give Birth, Fuggetaboutit

By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Jan. 31, 2020: Not a week goes by without some rule change being put in place to stymie immigration, both at the U.S. State Department and by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and this past week the administration decided it was time to move on from caging and kidnapping immigrant children to now stopping pregnant women from coming here.

On Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, the U.S. State Department issued a new rule that applies to pregnant women seeking visitor’s or B-1/B-2 visas. The new rule allows consular officials at US embassies globally, to deny a visa to any individual whose “primary purpose” in obtaining such documentation is to give birth here in the U.S.

The Department of State claims they are changing the rules because of “criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry, as reflected in federal prosecutions of individuals and entities involved in that industry.”

And it added: “The birth tourism industry is also rife with criminal activity, including international criminal schemes.” Say what?

Currently, pregnant women can enter the US even up until birth, according to US Customs and Border Protection and there are no records of how many babies are born to US visitors each year – much less in “international criminal schemes?

But the xenophobic diatribe disguised as “rules” sounds very familiar? As familiar as statements like immigrant gang members including from MS-13 are flowing into the U.S. to kill innocent Americans or that gang members are coming into the US and across the Southern Borders as unaccompanied minors. All spewed by the xenophobic President of these United States.

So now it’s on to attacking pregnant immigrant women and their babies by claiming without any real facts that prospective mothers travelling here may plan to remain in the US beyond the time allowed by her visa, or plan for US taxpayers to foot the bill for her childbirth.

How can Christian supporters of the President stand for this hypocrisy, especially those who anti-abortionists and are all about protecting the fetus?

And most of all, how can they explain this attack on the unborn and then read the Bible and claim they believe the Holy Mother Mary gave birth to sweet baby Jesus as a refugee in a manger?

But it gets worst. The new rules also make it harder for those wishing to enter the US for medical treatment.

Visa applicants must now prove they have “the means and intent” to pay for their medical expenses and not only that – convince a consular officer that they have arranged for a doctor willing to provide their treatment.

Can you imagine this, especially if you are critical or near death? What happens in cases of medical emergencies?

Of course, the White House is applauding the new rules which it undoubtedly ordered.

Another Steven Miller hit job no doubt.

Jesus himself must be weeping – not just at the attacks on immigrants but the blatant hypocrisy of so-called “Christian conservatives.”

These are the real high crimes and misdemeanors this President should be impeached for. Let’s send a clear message this November. The attacks on immigrants and the xenophobia will no longer be tolerated.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow