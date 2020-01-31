By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 31, 2020: Two US MLS soccer teams this week signed Caribbean born footballers to contracts for the upcoming season.

On Monday, the Charlotte Independence announced they signed Jamaican born striker Dane Kelly to a contract for the upcoming season while San Antonio FC announced the addition of Haitian-born midfielder Zach Herivaux.

Kelly won the league’s Golden Boot in 2017 and has netted 77 goals over his USL career. The 28-year-old has played in the USL since 2011. He has been named to the All-League team three times, has played in seven postseason campaigns and has posted double-digit goals in six seasons. Kelly spent last season with Indy Eleven, where he tallied 10 goals and four assists in 37 appearances. He began his USL career with the Charleston Battery in 2011. In five seasons with the club, he notched 39 goals and nine assists in 105 appearances.

In 2017, he had his best season, getting 18 goals and four assists in 28 games with Reno 1868 FC. Kelly has also earned four caps with the Jamaican national team since 2017.

Herivaux

Herivaux, 23, signed with the New England Revolution as a Homegrown player in 2015. Through 2018, he appeared in 18 matches with the MLS side, tallying two goals and an assist. Last year, Herivaux spent the season on-loan with USL Championship expansion side Birmingham Legion FC, playing in 23 games and scoring once.

He previously played in five matches with San Antonio FC in 2015 while he was at the club on loan.

Herivaux was eligible to represent the U.S., Japan or Haiti when deciding where to play on the international level. He ultimately opted for Haiti and has been capped 16 times since 2017.