KINGSTON, Jamaica, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Island Run Delivery is revolutionizing how visitors and locals get what they need, when they need it. Using AI-driven logistics and real-time tracking, the platform delivers food, groceries, and transportation services across Jamaica.

Built for both tourists and residents, Island Run Delivery connects users to Jamaica’s top restaurants, stores, and excursions. Whether you’re craving authentic Jamaican cuisine, booking a ride, or planning your next adventure, the app simplifies it all.

“Island Run Delivery is more than a delivery service, it’s a smarter way to experience Jamaica,” said Jazimar Bailey, Head of Merchant Sales. “We use cutting-edge technology to make ordering seamless, whether you’re a visitor discovering the island or a local managing daily tasks.”

Simplifying Everyday Needs

Island Run Delivery provides on-demand food and grocery delivery from popular restaurants like KFC, Pier 1, and Domino’s Pizza, as well as local produce markets. Jamaican KFC is often regarded as the best in the world, known for its unique seasoning and crispy texture, making it a must-try for both locals and visitors. The platform also offers mobile services, including barbers, beauticians, and wellness appointments. Additionally, travelers can book excursions, cultural experiences, and entertainment directly through the app.

For those on the move, Island Run’s transportation service RIDE provides safe, efficient transportation across Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Kingston, Negril, and beyond. The service operates 24/7, ensuring travelers and locals always have a reliable way to get around. Island Run Delivery, however, is available until midnight in most areas, keeping up with busy schedules. Secure digital payments, including credit, debit, and cryptocurrency, make transactions effortless.

Consistently ranked in the top 5 on the App Store, Island Run Delivery is setting the standard for digital convenience in Jamaica.

Download Island Run Delivery Today

Make travel and daily errands easier with Island Run Delivery. Get the app now at www.download.islandrunja.com or visit www.islandrunja.com to order online.