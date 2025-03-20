News Americas, New York, NY, March 20, 2025: Caribbean-American Congressman Adriano Espaillat, (NY-13) has strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, warning of its dire consequences for students, teachers, and families nationwide.

In a powerful statement, Rep. Espaillat emphasized that the Department of Education was established to ensure equal access to quality education by providing federal oversight and support. “Abolishing it requires an Act of Congress,” he stated, highlighting the overreach of Trump’s executive action.

Caribbean American Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., has slammed the closure by the Trump adminsitration of the Department of Education. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has instructed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin shutting down the agency, a task that cannot be completed without approval from Congress.

Espaillat described the move as a direct assault on K-12 schools, higher education, and essential programs such as Federal Pell Grants and student loan assistance. These programs have long provided a pathway to academic and economic success for countless students, particularly those from underserved communities.

“Dismantling this federal agency will put equal access to quality education in jeopardy by increasing existing disparities and reducing accountability to support vulnerable students, including minority youth, persons with disabilities, and English Language Learners (ELLs),” Espaillat warned. He further cautioned that the decision would shrink job opportunities, weaken the national workforce, and harm the country’s global competitiveness.

“Education has served as the backbone of our country for generations,” the Congressman asserted. “We will challenge these actions in the courts and do all it takes to ensure this vital federal support for educational institutions, teachers, and students remains intact.”

Espaillat, a champion of immigrant and minority rights, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting educational opportunities and fighting against policies that threaten the nation’s future.