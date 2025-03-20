News Americas, New York, NY, March 20, 2025: Sandals Resorts International, the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive operator, is reportedly renewing efforts to sell, just a few years after the passing of its founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart. The move comes amid a multi-million-dollar marketing push to reposition the brand.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Sandals is seeking a valuation between $6 billion and $7 billion and has engaged bankers to explore potential bids from major hotel groups and private equity investors. However, no final decision has been made, and the company may ultimately choose not to proceed with a sale.

A Legacy of Luxury in the Caribbean

Founded in 1981, Sandals has grown into a dominant force in the Caribbean hospitality industry, with luxury resorts in Jamaica, the Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, and Turks and Caicos. Since the passing of its founder in 2021, leadership has transitioned to Butch Stewart’s son, Adam Stewart, who now serves as executive chairman.

The company had previously considered selling in 2019, but those plans were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Butch Stewart’s passing. Now, with the all-inclusive market booming, industry giants such as Hyatt, Marriott, and Accor are aggressively expanding their resort portfolios.

A Strategic Sale?

The potential sale comes as Sandals is in the midst of its most ambitious brand overhaul yet, with the multi-million-dollar “Made of Caribbean” campaign. The marketing blitz, which includes ad placements in Times Square, the Super Bowl, the Golden Globes, and even rideshare vehicles in major cities, seeks to broaden Sandals’ appeal beyond its traditional wedding and honeymoon market.

If a sale materializes, it could be one of the largest real estate deals of the year. Sandals is also the largest employer in the Caribbean, with around 20,000 employees, making this potential transaction a high-stakes move for the region’s tourism industry.