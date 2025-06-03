News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Tues. June 3, 2025: Broward County’s sweetest celebration of Caribbean culture is back as the Island SPACE Mango Festival returns this Saturday, June 7th. Set for noon to 6 p.m. at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School Gym, this vibrant one-day event promises a flavorful tribute to the king of tropical fruits — the mango.

Festivalgoers can sample dozens of mango varieties from across the Caribbean and beyond, including fan favorites like Jamaica’s Julie and East Indian, and Haiti’s Francine. The event also features expert-led gardening workshops, mango-inspired culinary delights, cultural storytelling, and a bustling Caribbean marketplace with artisan goods.

Volunteers at the 2024 Mango Festival.

Adults can secure advance tickets for $20 or pay $25 at the door, while children 12 and under enter for just $10. Tickets are available at islandspacefl.org/mangofest25.

The Island SPACE Mango Festival is presented by the Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education and supported by the Broward County Cultural Division and community partners.

For mango lovers, foodies, and culture enthusiasts, this is one summer event not to miss.