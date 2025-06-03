News Americas, New York, NY, June 2, 2025: The highly anticipated return of Jamaican dancehall star Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer to the Trinidad and Tobago stage has ignited controversy, with the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association, (TTPA) now distancing itself from the failed event and warning of industry-wide fallout.

FLASHBACK – Vybz Kartel attends Vybz & Friends Live In Concert – Sunrise, FL at Amerant Bank Arena on May 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In a sharply worded statement released today, the TTPA expressed “extreme concern” over the circumstances surrounding the no-show of Kartel at the One Caribbean Musical Festival, (OCMF) this past weekend. The association clarified that the event’s promoter, JACHO Entertainment, is not a member of the TTPA and does not represent the broader promoter community in the twin-island republic.

“We do not speak for or on behalf of this group,” the association stated firmly. “However, when events fail, the impact ripples across the entire entertainment industry, harming our collective reputation and economic stability.”

The fallout began Saturday when Kartel’s management team announced the artist would not perform, citing the promoter’s failure to meet contractual obligations despite months of attempts to resolve issues.

“Vybz Kartel cannot in good conscience participate in an event where the organizers have not honored their basic commitments,” the team stated, noting the artist had been paid US$950,000 of a US$1.35 million contract, with an additional US$150,000 reportedly sent to his legal team. The remaining funds, the promoters claim, were withheld due to local financial regulations prohibiting large cash disbursements.

In a direct message to fans via Instagram on May 31, Kartel further revealed that he had clashed with the Trinidad and Tobago government after the promoter suggested he visit a youth center or school – something the artist says he never agreed to. “I’m an entertainer,” Kartel said. “My job is to perform for the people.”

He also accused the promoter of poor planning, alleging they ignored advice not to hold the event during Carnival season. “Not every promoter can manage a Kartel show. It takes a lot,” the Grammy-nominated artist added, while expressing regret that fans were robbed of the chance to see him live.

The TTPA echoed Kartel’s sentiment, stating the failed event did not meet the high standards associated with Trinidad and Tobago’s global reputation for event production. The organization now wants to use the incident as a catalyst for reform.

“We believe it is time to broaden the dialogue with government and private sector partners,” the TTPA said. The group is calling for deep legislative changes specific to the entertainment and tourism sectors, aiming to better protect patrons, creatives, and producers from similar debacles in the future.

They’ve proposed resuming negotiations with the Office of the Attorney General to draft and pass modern legislation tailored to the needs of the industry.

Meanwhile, T&T Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo says he is intrigued by the amount of foreign exchange being mentioned in relation to payment fees for artistes involved in the One Caribbean Music Festival and has requested an investigation. Saturday’s event was reportedly sold out, but the attendance was poor, as many patrons did not bother to attend due to Kartel’s absence and instead demanded a refund.

Videos of irate attendees venting their frustrations by storming the stage, throwing bottles or even dancing half-naked made their way around social media yesterday, as thousands tuned in to witness the unfolding debacle at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

The organisers said they are committed to addressing how patrons will be reimbursed. An official acknowledged that some form of compensation may be necessary and noted that this will be discussed and finalised in the coming days.

Ticket prices ranged from $670 for general admission to $2,700 for VVIP. Representatives of the US-based company said it will seek legal redress for the collapsed deal, as it is now at risk of losing millions of dollars. It said while it is now accepted that it will suffer a loss, it will try to recover as much money as possible from the local partner – Jacho Entertainment Ltd

Jacho Entertainment Ltd. is a San Fernando-based entertainment, events and promotions company that was incorporated in 2015. Its two directors are Odane Anderson, events promoter, and Petel Jones, senior accountant.

As the dust settles, what’s clear is that the Kartel controversy has reignited urgent questions about promoters accountability and regulatory gaps.