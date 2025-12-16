News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tues. Dec. 16, 2025: Jamaica is preparing to celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of reggae legend, The Honorable Jimmy Cliff, OM, with an official national tribute that will reflect the joy, music, and cultural impact that defined his career.

FLASHBACK – Jimmy Cliff performs on stage at Bestival 2018 at Lulworth Estate on August 4, 2018 in Lulworth Castle, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, announced that the farewell will be an “Official Celebration of a well-lived life,” honoring the wishes of the iconic singer, who made it clear he did not want a somber or traditional funeral service.

“Jimmy didn’t want a sad or somber occasion,” Minister Grange said. “He wanted a celebration of his life, and we are honoring his memory and his wishes.”

OFFICIAL CELEBRATION

The Official Celebration of the Life of Jimmy Cliff will take place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, beginning at 3:00 p.m., a change from the previously announced 10:00 a.m. start time.

According to Minister Grange, the celebration will be centered on the music that defined Jimmy Cliff’s global legacy. Approximately 20 of his most beloved songs will be performed by some of Jamaica’s leading entertainers, highlighting the artist’s enduring influence on generations of musicians and fans worldwide.

Scheduled performers include Dwight Richards, Tessanne Chin, Nadine Sutherland, Beenie Man, Alaine, Duane Stephenson, and Jimmy Cliff’s daughter, Lilty Cliff, who will join in honoring her father’s musical journey.

The celebration will also feature tributes from officials of state, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, underscoring Jimmy Cliff’s significance not only as a cultural icon but as a national figure whose work helped shape Jamaica’s global identity. International tributes will be delivered via video by fellow reggae luminaries Ziggy Marley and Shaggy.

Minister Grange encouraged members of the public to attend with the spirit of celebration in mind. “We invite Jamaicans to come prepared to celebrate the life and enduring impact of Jimmy Cliff on Jamaica, as well as on global culture and entertainment,” she said.

Jimmy Cliff, whose career spanned more than six decades, was one of reggae’s earliest international ambassadors, breaking barriers with classics such as Many Rivers to Cross, The Harder They Come, and You Can Get It If You Really Want. His work not only helped bring reggae to the world but also amplified themes of resilience, justice, and hope.

The legendary singer passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 81, leaving behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire artists and audiences across continents.

Wednesday’s celebration is expected to be both a powerful tribute and a joyful reflection of a life dedicated to music, culture, and the soul of Jamaica.

