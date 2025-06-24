News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tues. June 24, 2025: Rose Hill Apothecary, a Jamaican pioneer in psychedelic cultivation and research, has completed its first major international export – 18 kilograms of dried psilocybin mushrooms shipped to Brazil.

The historic agreement with Biocase Brasil Importação e Comércio de Medicamentos marks a significant milestone for Jamaica’s legal psilocybin industry. While magic mushrooms are permitted in Jamaica, they remain strictly prohibited in most countries, classified similarly to hard drugs.

The shipment underwent comprehensive testing by ACS Laboratory in Florida, ensuring it met stringent international standards for safety, potency, and quality — requirements that are increasingly critical as global interest in psychedelics grows.

“This achievement reflects the expertise Rose Hill brings to the global psychedelics space,” said Charles Lazarus, CEO of Rose Hill Apothecary. “From advanced cultivation to rigorous testing and navigating complex international regulations, we are setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

Rose Hill’s partnership with Biocase aligns with Brazil’s evolving regulatory approach to psychedelics, strengthening Jamaica’s position as a leader in legal psychedelic innovation. The company operates facilities in Jamaica, the US, and Canada, providing both therapeutic retreats and clinical-grade research material.

“This milestone reflects our operational excellence and commitment to advancing safe, high-quality psychedelic therapies worldwide,” added Rose Hill COO Domenic Suppa. As one of the seven countries worldwide where the cultivation and consumption of psychedelic mushrooms are legal, Jamaica is a prominent region for the psilocybin industry. Rose Hill has emerged as the largest legal, natural psilocybin producer in Jamaica and the first legal exporter globally. Since 2015, the Company has been cultivating and breeding multiple varieties of psychedelic mushrooms, while adhering to sustainable and ethical cultivation practices that surpass industry standards.

Many people’s knowledge of psilocybin – the primary psychoactive ingredient found in so-called “magic mushrooms” – is limited to its use as a recreational drug and perhaps its association with 1960s counterculture. But over the past 20 years, a growing body of research has shown that psilocybin has significant potential in the treatment of a number of mental and behavioral health disorders. One study by Johns Hopkins Medicine found that taking psilocybin in combination with talk therapy significantly improved symptoms of clinical depression. Some study participants continued to experience benefits for as long as one year after receiving just two doses of the compound.

Psilocybin has also shown positive results in smoking cessation and anorexia nervosa treatment studies. In October 2021, the National Institute of Health awarded Johns Hopkins a grant to explore the potential value of psilocybin as a smoking cessation tool — the first federal grant given in 50 years for the study of a psychedelic treatment in the U.S.

In May 2022, UK-based mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways completed an exploratory study of psilocybin therapy for patients with anorexia nervosa, with encouraging preliminary results that warrant further investigation in larger-scale clinical studies.

Rose Hill currently operates through three main business channels: Rose Hill, responsible for overseeing the science, research, and development; PATOO, Jamaica’s first legal psychedelic CPG line of psilocybin products; and most recently, ONE Retreats, an experiential psilocybin retreat centered around wellness and healing.

Since 2018, PATOO has employed a natural harvesting process of indigenous Jamaican psilocybin fungi curated with the utmost quality standards to ensure the medicine’s integrity, consistency, and efficacy. The Company currently offers a range of legal and lab-tested psilocybin-infused products, including their premium chocolate bar crafted with organic Jamaican cacao, and their handcrafted micro dose honey, which undergoes a meticulous three-month infusion process to deliver a pure, undiluted, and unprocessed final product. This July, PATOO launched their vegan psilocybin gummies, made with extract, and earthed from the same organic psilocybin biomass and ingredients found in their industry-revered products. PATOO products are available through over 30 retailers in Jamaica including dispensaries, hotels/retail stores, and retreats.

Beyond supplying wholesale and retail outlets, mushrooms supplied from Rose Hill are also part of ongoing research and clinical trials through its export contract with Mydecine Innovations Group, a publicly traded company based in Canada with headquarters in Denver, CO. This groundbreaking partnership marked the first legal international export of psilocybin in March 2021. Furthermore, Rose Hill is currently in the process of applying for a manufacturing and services license in Oregon, leveraging its team’s expertise in cannabis operations and retail networks.