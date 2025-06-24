News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 24, 2025: The countdown is on to Reggae Sumfest 2025 – the Caribbean’s biggest music festival. The event returns to Montego Bay, Jamaica from July 13 to 19 with a week-long celebration of Jamaican music, culture, and global talent.

Dancehall Vybz Kartel, seen here performing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 11 and 12, is set to perform on July 18th at Sumfest 2025. (Photo by Tizzy Tokyo)

Marking its 32nd year, this year’s Sumfest will pay special tribute to four icons of reggae: Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Jimmy Riley, and the recently departed Cocoa Tea. The “Tribute to the Legends” segment is set for July 19th at Catherine Hall Stadium, where the festival culminates with two massive concert nights.

The lineup is stacked with global and regional stars. Grammy-winner Toni Braxton, Ghanaian sensation Moliy, and Caribbean hitmakers Masicka, Vybz Kartel, Tarrus Riley, Protoje, Lila Ike, I Wayne, and more are confirmed. Vybz Kartel will be officially crowned “King of the Dancehall.”

The festivities kick off July 13th with Family Funday, followed by the Free Street Dance, the iconic All White Party, Blitz, and Global Fete. Expect electrifying performances, authentic Jamaican food, fashion, and high-energy entertainment all week.

Downsound Entertainment CEO Joseph Bogdanovich hinted another international act will soon be announced, promising Sumfest 2025 will be “the ultimate fusion of music, culture, and celebration.”

The line-up for July 18th is as follows:

Vybz Kartel

Masicka

Tommy Lee

Skeng

Govana

D’YANI

Jamal

Shaneil Muir

Harry Toddler

Laden

YoungWildApache.

On July 19th its:

Toni Braxton

Tarrus Riley

Protoje

Lila Ike

Fantan Mojah

I Wayne

Pressure Busspipe

Bugle.

For tickets, visit reggaesumfest.com.