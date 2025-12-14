By NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NY, NY, Sun. Dec. 14, 2025: Some of the Caribbean’s biggest music stars brought fire, soul and unity to Long Island, NY on Friday night, Dec. 12, 2025, as the Jamaica Strong benefit concert transformed UBS Arena into a powerful show of solidarity for hurricane relief efforts.

Shaggy performs during the 2025 Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert at UBS Arena on December 12, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

The four-hour fundraising event united reggae, dancehall and soca royalty to support communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa, the strongest storm to hit Jamaica in recorded history. Proceeds from ticket sales and in-arena donations went directly to the Jamaica Official Hurricane Relief & Recovery Fund, with fans around the world also tuning in via YouTube and Amazon livestreams.

Sean Paul performs during the 2025 Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert at UBS Arena on December 12, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Grammy-winning hitmakers Shaggy and Sean Paul delivered crowd-pleasing, career-spanning medleys, reminding audiences why they remain global ambassadors for Jamaican music. New-generation dancehall standout Teejay had the arena swaying to his breakout hit “Drift,” while reggae legends Marcia Griffiths and Gramps Morgan grounded the night with timeless soul and message-driven performances. Dancehall star I-Octane took things a step further, leaping into the crowd to connect directly with fans.

Kes performs during the 2025 Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert at UBS Arena on December 12, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

As concertgoers filled the arena – which has hosted a string of Caribbean-led, million-dollar-grossing shows in 2025 – the atmosphere reflected more than entertainment. It was a collective act of rebuilding, resilience and regional pride, underscoring the Caribbean’s deep sense of unity in times of crisis.

T.O.K. performs during the 2025 Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert at UBS Arena on December 12, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

First announced on Nov. 12, Jamaica Strong featured an expansive lineup including Chronic Law, T.O.K, Tessanne Chin, Aidonia, Inner Circle, Ky-Mani Marley, Yaksta, Richie Stephens, Mikey Spice, Abby Dallas, Kevin Downswell, Maxi Priest, DeMarco and more. Popular radio personalities DJ Roy, DJ Norie, Dubbmaster Chris and Dahved Levy shared hosting duties throughout the night.

Marcia Griffiths performs during the 2025 Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert at UBS Arena on December 12, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

The emotional weight of the event was amplified by the context. On Oct. 28th, nearly 40 years after Hurricane Gilbert, Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica with unprecedented force, leaving at least 45 people dead and entire communities displaced. The devastation galvanized artists to act quickly, using their platforms to rally support at home and across the diaspora.

Among the night’s most powerful moments was a moving in-memoriam tribute honoring recently departed Caribbean cultural icons, set to Jimmy Cliff’s “Many Rivers to Cross.” The show closed with every performer returning to the stage to sing “Jamaica, Land We Love,” a stirring finale that captured the spirit of national pride and collective healing.

The concert also served as a prelude to a second relief event, Nice Up Jamaica, led by Yellowman and Johnny Osbourne, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 16th.

From high-energy dancehall to roots reggae reverence, Jamaica Strong NYC, proved that when Jamaica hurts, its music -and its people – rise together.