News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 4, 2025: As Jamaica continues to grapple with the widespread devastation left by Hurricane Melissa, some of the nation’s most celebrated artists are uniting for the Jamaica Strong concert, a major fundraising concert set for December 12th at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

FLASHBACK – Jamaican reggae star Shaggy on the scene in Blackriver, Jamaica, handing out supplies after Hurricane Melissa devasted the area. (Jamaica gleaner image)

The benefit event is a collaboration between Irie Jam Radio, RoadBlock Radio, and Jammins Entertainment, and aims to raise at least $1 million for urgent relief and long-term recovery efforts.

“We want to use this star-studded event to raise a minimum of $1 million dedicated to immediate relief efforts for those most severely affected by Hurricane Melissa,” said Bobby Clarke, CEO of Irie Jam Radio, in an interview with Caribbean Today. “People are suffering right now, and we must respond with speed, accountability, and scale.”

A Powerful Lineup For A Critical Cause

The concert will feature performances from Grammy winners Sean Paul, Shaggy, and Inner Circle, along with a stacked roster of reggae, dancehall, and gospel talent including Kes, Ky-Mani Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Gramps Morgan, Richie Stephens, Aidonia, Chronic Law, Mikey Spice, I-Octane, T.O.K., Kevin Downwell, and Tessanne Chin, the Season 5 winner of The Voice.

Shaggy was the first artist to commit, said RoadBlock Radio’s Kacy Rankine, who co-founded the initiative with Clarke while both were aboard the Welcome To Jamrock Cruise in November. After witnessing the destruction across Jamaica, the two agreed that immediate action was needed. Rankine then tapped veteran booking agent George Crooks of Jammins Entertainment to help shape the lineup.

Long-Term Support Beyond The Concert

Clarke emphasized that “Jamaica Strong” is only the beginning. “We recognize that this devastation cannot be fixed overnight. It requires a sustained, organized, long-term effort,” he said. “That is why Jamaica Strong NY Inc. intends not only to produce this benefit concert but also to create a full three-to-five-year calendar of fundraising initiatives. Our mission is to support both urgent needs and long-term rebuilding efforts until our communities are stable, restored, and thriving again.”

Communities In Crisis

Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 5 storm that struck Jamaica on October 28th, devastated rural parishes, destroying infrastructure, homes, medical centers, and power lines. The storm caused 42 deaths and left hundreds homeless.

Artists across the reggae and dancehall landscape – including Spice, Buju Banton, Vybz Kartel, Wesrok, and Richie Stephens – have already begun mobilizing relief supplies for affected communities.

Shaggy has been particularly vocal about the ongoing challenges on the ground, urging the diaspora and international supporters not to underestimate the scale of the crisis.

Tickets

Tickets for the “Jamaica Strong” benefit concert are available at ubsarena.com. Net proceeds will go directly toward the Jamaica Official Hurricane Relief & Recovery Fund to provide shelter, resources and assistance to affected communities.