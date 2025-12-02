News Americas, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Tues. Dec. 2, 2205: Guyana-born, US-based Caribbean immigrant entrepreneur and media leader Felicia J. Persaud, the founder and publisher of News Americas, has quietly made history.

After four months of building in silence, Persaud has soft-launched AI Capital Exchange, the first AI-powered debt capital platform in the world – built entirely by her, a non-tech founder and Caribbean immigrant.

The platform, available at aicapitalexchange.net, uses artificial intelligence to match qualified borrowers with institutional investors, lenders, and investment agencies across the U.S., Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. It is powered by Invest Caribbean.

For the Caribbean – long restricted by limited access to financing — the launch represents a breakthrough moment.

“AI Capital Exchange is about leveling the playing field,” Persaud shared. “It proves that global innovation can come from our community — and that immigrants and non-tech founders can build world-changing technology.”

What the Platform Does

AI Capital Exchange pre-qualifies borrowers and then connects them to lenders for:

• Commercial real estate projects

• Renewable energy ventures

• Equipment financing

• Tech startups

• Business expansions

• Government and infrastructure capital

Lenders and investors can join to access verified, AI-organized deal flow. Investment agencies can showcase national investment programs to attract foreign capital.

A Caribbean Immigrant Building Global Infrastructure

What makes this launch extraordinary is the journey behind it.

Persaud — who migrated from Guyana with no coding background — built every component of the platform herself using AI tools.

“This was hundreds of hours of work, built with discipline, faith, and determination,” she said. “It is proof that where you come from does not limit where you can build.”

The platform has also been submitted to the India AI Global Impact Challenge 2026, marking its entry on the world stage.

Explore or Support The Platform

Test the platform (pilot phase): https://aicapitalexchange.net

Investors interested in supporting the platform’s growth can connect here

About Felicia J. Persaud

Felicia J. Persaud is a Guyana-born, U.S.-based journalist and media and investment entrepreneur, widely known for her groundbreaking work in Caribbean diaspora media, her advocacy for Caribbean Census recognition, and her efforts to expand investment opportunities across the region.