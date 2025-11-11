By NAN Sports Writer

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tues. Nov. 11, 2025: Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will face long-time rivals Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors on Thursday, November 13, in a decisive Concacaf World Cup Qualifier that could edge Jamaica closer to its first World Cup soccer berth in 27 years.

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper and Jamaica captain Andre Blake headlines the 26-man squad named by head coach Steve McClaren. Blake, who has earned 90 caps and recorded 33 clean sheets for the national team, will lead the Boyz into battle at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain at 7 p.m.

FLASHBACK – Michail Antonio of Jamaica controls the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Ecuador and Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on June 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Reggae Boyz currently top Group B with nine points from four matches – one ahead of Curacao and four clear of Trinidad and Tobago. A victory against Curacao in their second match on November 18th at the National Stadium in Kingston could seal Jamaica’s return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998.

McClaren has opted for a familiar, experienced lineup including defenders Ethan Pinnock, Damian Lowe, and Joel Latibeaudiere, and attackers Shamar Nicholson, Demarai Gray, Dujuan Richards, and teen standout Kaheim Dixon. “This is not the moment to experiment,” McClaren said. “We know what’s at stake, and the players know the nation is behind them.”

FLASHBACK – Andre Raymond #6 of Trinidad and Tobago fields a pass in the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group D match against Saudi Arabia at Allegiant Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

On the other side, Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke has injected youthful energy into the Soca Warriors lineup with 22-year-old U.S.-born forward Roald Mitchell of the New York Red Bulls joining the attack. Yorke also recalled Isaiah Garcia, Daniel David, and veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, as Trinidad seeks to keep its qualification hopes alive.

The match comes as Jamaica continues recovery from Hurricane Melissa, which Prime Minister Andrew Holness says caused losses equal to up to 32 percent of GDP. Despite the national challenges, Holness urged Jamaicans at home and abroad to rally behind the team as “a symbol of unity, pride, and resilience.”