News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 11, 2025: In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastating impact across Jamaica – leaving at least 32 dead and an estimated US$7 billion in damages – some of the biggest Jamaican artists are stepping up to help.

From international hitmakers to reggae icons, members of Jamaica’s music fraternity have launched coordinated efforts to raise funds and deliver essential supplies to hard-hit communities.

Shaggy Leads Global Relief Effort

Grammy-winning entertainer Shaggy has activated his Make a Difference Foundation to collect and ship aid to Jamaica in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and 25 United Disaster Relief. Supplies can be dropped off or sent through GEM’s South Florida warehouses, where logistics teams are coordinating shipments directly to affected parishes.

Jamaican reggae star Shaggy on the scene in Blackriver, Jamaica, handing out supplies after Hurricane Melissa devasted the area. (Jamaica gleaner image)

“Now is the time for us all to pull together for Jamaica,” Shaggy said in a post. “Every item counts. Let’s rebuild stronger.”

Sean Paul Matches Donations for Recovery

Meanwhile, Sean Paul and his Sean Paul Foundation have joined forces with Food For The Poor Jamaica to raise US$100,000 toward recovery efforts. The initiative has already surpassed US$70,000, with Sean Paul pledging to match up to US$50,000 in donations personally.

Sean Paul packs supplies at Food for the Poor.

“Jamaica needs us right now,” the dancehall superstar said in a social media appeal. “Every dollar goes directly to families and communities trying to rebuild their lives.”

Buju Banton Supports Humanitarian Flights

Reggae legend Buju Banton has teamed up with the nonprofit Experience Aviation to back humanitarian flights piloted by Captain Barrington Irving. The airlift aims to deliver over 100,000 pounds of recovery supplies, including medical equipment, generators, food, and clean water to remote areas cut off by flooding and landslides.

“This is about action, not talk,” Buju said. “Captain Irving and his team are doing extraordinary work, and we’re proud to support that mission.”

Vybz Kartel Hurricane Relief

Dancehall star Vybz Kartel, through his Adidja Palmer Foundation, visited the Westhaven Children’s Home in Copse, Hanover, last week – continuing his foundation’s humanitarian work in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The powerful Category 5 storm left widespread devastation across western Jamaica, severely damaging the children’s home, which cares for physically and mentally disabled children.

“When we went to the children’s home, that was a sad occasion for me. Heart-wrenching to say the least,” Kartel told The Sunday Gleaner during an interview at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. “The roof was gone, and the kids were basically rammed into one room. A room for like 20 kids now holds like 40 or 50. That was very touching for me.” Kartel said the focus of his foundation’s outreach is children and the elderly — two of the most vulnerable groups in disaster recovery.

“It’s not just one institution we plan to adopt,” he explained. “We plan to also adopt a basic school. We chose this specific children’s home because the kids are disabled — physically, mentally, and in some cases both. Dem need extra help, extra attention, extra resources.”

Rebuilding Hope After Hurricane Melissa The Westhaven Children’s Home, perched on a hill overlooking Copse, still bears the visible scars of Hurricane Melissa – damaged roofs, uprooted trees, cracked walls, and limited supplies. Yet, amid the wreckage, there was laughter.

Children smiled widely as they met Kartel, some holding his hands and proudly showing off their artwork. One ward even performed a short dance to lift spirits during the visit.

Kartel emphasized that this was not a one-time gesture but part of a long-term relief and development plan under the Adidja Palmer Foundation.

“We’re in it for the long run. We nuh in it just for hurricane relief,” he said. “This recovery will take years — at least a decade — and it will need unity from all sections of society, not just entertainers but everybody.” The Adidja Palmer Foundation, launched by Kartel to support youth empowerment and community welfare, has been expanding its scope to include disaster response and education. The artist says his goal is to use his influence to mobilize sustained assistance for vulnerable communities across Jamaica.

As recovery efforts continue, the foundation plans to provide rebuilding materials, educational supplies, and long-term institutional support for the children’s home and other affected schools in the region.

“The work never stops,” Kartel said. “Mi just a start give back in a bigger way – cause di people dem need we right now.”

Local Musicians Take Action On The Ground

On the island, reggae crooner Beres Hammond has opened his Harmony House headquarters, located at 67 Dumbarton Avenue, Kingston 10, as a local donation drop-off point. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 12 to 6 p.m., and is currently accepting non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene products, and clothing.

Dancehall stars Spice and Christopher Martin have also mobilized through their respective charities – the Grace Hamilton Foundation and the Christopher Martin Foundation – both of which have completed rounds of care-package distribution to displaced families in St. Elizabeth and St. James.

“We cyah watch our people suffer and do nothing,” Spice said. “Every hand, every heart, every little bit counts.”

How To Help

Fans and diaspora supporters can contribute directly to these ongoing efforts through the official donation pages:

As relief flights continue and artists mobilize resources, Jamaica’s creative community is once again proving that its rhythm of resilience extends far beyond the stage.