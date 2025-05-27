News Americas, New York, NY, May 27, 2025: Jamaican-born actor Marcos James, best known to global audiences as White Rat in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning epic Game of Thrones, is stepping into a new chapter of his career with two leading roles in upcoming television productions. The projects, backed by acclaimed directors and established production companies, signal a career-defining moment for the versatile performer.

Jamaican born Marcos James as White Rat in HBO’s Game Of Thrones. (PHOTO CREDIT- HBO)

James will take on the role of ‘Pastor Mac’ Smith-Cage in The Religion Business, a compelling docuseries set to premiere on Amazon and Apple TV on July 10. Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Nathan Apffel (Fins), the seven-part series blends documentary and dramatized elements to explore the global evolution and commercialization of Christianity. James’ character—a fictional religious leader and bestselling author—appears in the scripted segments, bringing to life a vibrant, polarizing figure inspired by modern-day celebrity preachers.

“Playing Pastor Mac was a transformative experience,” James shared. “On my first day, the entire shoot focused solely on my scenes. I stepped aside for a moment to center myself, and then dove in. The intensity of that role made it one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career.”

The docuseries uses dramatized scenes to amplify its examination of faith and finance, spotlighting the growing influence – and profitability – of religion. James described his character as “a colorful, extremely charismatic showman” whose presence is designed to provoke thought and debate on the role of personality in the pulpit.

Jamaican-born actor Marcos James returns in two major tv roles on Apple TV and Amazon. (PHOTO CREDIT- JOHN GORE)

In a striking departure from the pulpit to pulse-pounding action, James has also wrapped production on Cabin Pressure, a made-for-television action thriller directed by Peter Sullivan (The Sandman, The Merry Gentlemen). In this production, James stars as Kody, a fierce, physical antagonist who brings an edge to the film’s explosive storyline. The project reunites James with Hybrid Productions, the team behind Keeping Up With The Joneses, a Lifetime Movie Network series in which he appeared across two seasons alongside stars Vivica A. Fox and Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts.

“For any actor, repeat business is one of the highest compliments,” James said. “Being brought back by Hybrid Productions for a lead role that pushed me physically and emotionally was a huge step. Working with fight director Cole McKay—who has collaborated with Hollywood legends like Tom Cruise—was an incredible experience.”

While details of the Cabin Pressure plot remain under wraps, the production is expected to premiere later this year on a soon-to-be-announced platform. James teased the action-packed nature of the film, praising its intense fight choreography and the high level of production value.

The dual releases mark a significant milestone for the actor, allowing him to showcase his range in two dramatically different roles—one a fiery spiritual leader, the other a commanding action figure.

“I’ve always wanted to immerse myself in roles that challenge me,” James said. “These two characters couldn’t be more different, but both demanded everything an actor has to offer. With them releasing in such close succession, I have the chance to show audiences and the industry what I can really do.”

With additional credits including My Mate Is a Vampire, UK indie features Reunion and Number 203, and a starring role in the British stage production The Mahabharata, James’ body of work reflects an actor with global range and growing impact. Represented by Greg Bekkers of Apollo Management, James is poised to reach new heights as he continues to expand his presence on the international stage.

“These roles are more than just opportunities—they’re a signal that I’ve arrived at a new level in my career,” James concluded. “And I’m just getting started.”