News Americas, New York, NY, May 27, 2025: From historic legislation strengthening U.S.-CARICOM ties to record-low poverty rates in Jamaica, this week’s top regional headlines highlight progress, policy shifts, and political turning points across the Caribbean. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley confirms she’ll run again, UWI and the Trinidad & Tobago government are at odds over a campus relaunch, and St. Lucia rolls out hurricane protection for farmers. Meanwhile, Antigua & Barbuda opens a new embassy in the UAE, and the Cayman Islands introduces sweeping civil service immigration reforms. Here’s a roundup of the week’s major stories from across the region.

REGIONAL

The Caribbean Community Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) has welcomed new US legislation aimed at strengthening ties with CARICOM. The “Strengthening US-Caribbean Partnership Act,” introduced in Congress by Representatives Castro, Salazar, Cherfilus-McCormick, and Lawler, seeks to recognize CARICOM under the International Organization Immunities Act. COFCOR hailed the bipartisan move as a milestone in deepening Caribbean-American relations, emphasizing shared prosperity, security, and democratic values. The Council views the bill as a commitment to enhancing regional collaboration on trade, public health, climate resilience, and citizen security, while advancing mutual goals and people-to-people connections.

BARBADOS

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley surrounded by other members of her team after her announcement on Saturday night, May 24, 2025.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has confirmed she will lead the Barbados Labour Party, (BLP) into the next general election, reversing her earlier decision to step down after this term. Speaking at a rally celebrating the BLP’s St James North by-election win, Mottley, 59, said overwhelming appeals from citizens and the weight of national and global challenges influenced her decision. Recalling personal grief following her brother’s death, she admitted 2022 was a time of great emotional strain. “True leadership is never about comfort,” she said. “It is about calling, timing, and service.”

JAMAICA

Jamaica recorded its lowest poverty rate ever in 2023, falling to 8.2% from 16.7% in 2021, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ). The data, based on the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions, reflects a strong post-COVID recovery. PIOJ Director General Dr. Wayne Henry noted broad-based economic growth of 2.6%, increased employment, and rising household incomes. By October 2023, employment reached 1.32 million, with unemployment dropping to 4.2%. Youth joblessness also declined significantly. The growth, especially in tourism and outsourcing, helped lift Jamaicans out of poverty and improve living standards nationwide.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

Tensions are brewing between the Trinidad and Tobago government and the University of theWest Indies, (UWI), over the future of UWI’s South campus in Debe. UWI recently announced that the campus will reopen in August as the home of its new Global School of Medicine, (GSM), catering primarily to international MD students. Despite financial constraints, UWI said it has completed critical repairs and security upgrades, restoring major facilities such as the academic building, students’ union, auditorium, and health center to high standards in preparation for the phased reopening.

ST. VINCENT AND GRENADINES

Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines say investigations continue into the May 16 triple murder in Belmont, despite a suspect being charged. Kesroy Ryan, 25, was remanded until June 2 on murder and attempted murder charges. Surveillance shows masked gunmen attacking victims inside a shop. Acting Assistant Commissioner Trevor “Buju” Bailey pledged to find all involved, stressing a detailed probe. With six homicides this May, police urge public cooperation as gun violence rises. In 2024, the country recorded 54 homicides, just one less than the record set in 2023 and 42 in 2022.

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

Antigua and Barbuda has officially opened its Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant step in strengthening ties with the Gulf nation. Foreign Minister E.P. Chet Greene and Ambassador Gilbert Boustany led the ceremony, attended by UAE Ministers Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Reem Al Hashimy. Greene called the opening a landmark in foreign relations, praising the UAE’s innovation and diplomacy. Boustany described the Embassy as a gateway for strategic collaboration and cultural exchange. The move enhances Antigua and Barbuda’s global presence and connects the Caribbean with broader global partners.

ST. LUCIA

St. Lucia has launched a new insurance initiative to protect banana and plantain farmers from storm-related losses, ahead of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season. Agriculture Minister Alfred Prospere said the program, developed with Grace Kennedy, targets the sector most vulnerable to climate-driven disasters. One million EC dollars have been allocated to support the scheme, which aims to reduce reliance on post-disaster government aid. Prospere noted plans to expand coverage to all agricultural producers, including vegetable growers, livestock farmers, and fishers. Future models may require farmer contributions, potentially linked to producing sales through local buyers.

CAYMAN ISLANDS

Cayman Islands government has approved plans to introduce immigration term limits for non-Caymanians in the civil service, set to take effect January 1, 2026. Premier André Ebanks said the move supports pro-Caymanian reforms, balancing public service needs with national immigration goals. The policy includes a two-year break in service after term limits, designated roles for Caymanians, and training mandates for succession planning. Exemptions will apply to preserve judicial independence and critical services. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson emphasized that term limits must be paired with strategies to boost Caymanian employment and service continuity.