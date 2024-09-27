News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. September 27, 2024: “My personal journey has taught me that the greatest gift we can give to others is to give of ourselves. That is why making it my life’s mission to do exactly that – whenever and however I can – has become my top priority,” says Caribbean immigrant philanthropist and corporate executive, Audrey Tomlinson.

Jamaican philanthropist and corporate executive Audrey Tomlinson shares her personal journey of service, emphasizing the importance of giving time, resources, and support to others. (Photo courtesy of Ian Buddington)

The Jamaican-born Tomlinson, who serves as Vice President of Human Resources and General Services at Nippon Life Insurance Company of America, has built a successful career spanning more than 25 years, all while maintaining a commitment to community service and helping those in need.

“As I rose throughout the corporate ranks, balancing family, work, and community activities was very difficult,” she recalls. “But after the life-altering changes brought by COVID, my priorities shifted, and I became much more intentional about what truly matters.”

Tomlinson credits much of her drive for service to her husband, Trevor Tomlinson, an IT Director at the Children’s Learning Center in Connecticut, saying, “He is deeply involved in philanthropic work within the Jamaican diaspora in New York and serves as my inspiration to make a difference.”

Despite her dedication, Tomlinson was once reluctant to identify as a philanthropist, believing that “philanthropy” was reserved for the ultra-wealthy. However, her perspective evolved. “Whether it’s money, resources, professional expertise, or simply your time, the term still applies,” she says. “You don’t need to be wealthy to make a meaningful impact. You could have two dollars and still change lives because you gave of yourself.”

Born to Dr. Artnel Henry and Merle Henry, Tomlinson was raised with the belief that “to whom much is given, much is expected.” Her parents instilled the value of helping others, often opening their home to young people in need. These lessons shaped her early volunteer efforts, which began during her time at Stella Maris Preparatory School, where she tutored adults through Jamaica’s Adult Literacy Program (JAMAL).

Tomlinson initially planned to pursue a career in medicine but shifted focus after attending the University of the West Indies, later earning an MBA and PhD in Human Resources Management. Her HR career provided her with invaluable skills in listening, empathy, and adapting to others, qualities that now inform both her professional and philanthropic work.

Over the years, Tomlinson has sponsored children in Haiti and Africa through ChildFund and World Vision International, mentored young professionals, and served on the boards of the Immaculate Conception High School Alumnae Association and the Greyston Foundation. She also spearheads a mentoring program at Ridgeway Alliance Church, which fosters connections between younger and older individuals in a reciprocal learning environment.

An in-demand emcee for Jamaican community events, Tomlinson’s long-term goal is to open a consulting and coaching business to help others navigate life’s challenges, manage their careers, and make sound decisions.

Her advice for those wishing to make a positive impact? “Treat others how you want to be treated, walk in someone else’s shoes, and remember: “it’s not about thinking less of yourself but thinking of yourself less.”

“We all need each other, now more than ever,” she added.