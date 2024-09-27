News Americas, New York, NY, September 27, 2024: Dwayne Bravo, one of the most celebrated figures in T20 cricket, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of the sport following an injury-shortened Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The 40-year-old West Indian all-rounder, who retires as the highest wicket-taker in T20 history, has stepped away from the game after an illustrious 18-year career.

Dwayne Bravo of the Trinbago Knight Riders, seen here acknowledging his home crowd as he took to the field during the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen’s Park Oval on September 18, 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago, has announced his retirement from cricket. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Bravo had already retired from international cricket in 2021 and from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022, turning his attention toward coaching. Over the past year, he has been involved with coaching roles for the Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men’s team.

In an emotional Instagram post, Bravo revealed his decision to retire. “My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain,” he wrote. “I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell.”

Bravo’s career was marked by remarkable achievements, including winning titles across major T20 leagues like the IPL, Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Big Bash League (BBL). He also played a key role in the West Indies’ T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016.

Bravo retires with an astounding 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches, second only to fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard in total appearances. His final CPL season came to an early end after sustaining a groin injury during a match against the St. Lucia Kings in Tarouba.

Bravo had been slated to participate in the UAE’s ILT20 with MI Emirates, but instead chose to conclude his storied career. He departs as the most decorated player in CPL history, boasting five titles, including three with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). Bravo captained TKR to consecutive championships in 2017 and 2018, and later led the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their first CPL title in 2021.