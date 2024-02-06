News Americas, LAS VEGAS, NV, Tues. Feb. 6, 2024: Jamaican Randy Brown delivered a stunning and decisive blow that brought an abrupt end to Muslim Salikhov’s on Saturday night, Feb. 4th. This victory marked one of the most impeccable moments in Randy Brown’s illustrious career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Randy Brown of Jamaica reacts after his knockout victory against Muslim Salikhov of Russia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

At UFC Fight Night 235, held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Brown wasted no time dispatching Salikhov in their highly anticipated welterweight matchup. In doing so, he not only secured a resounding victory but also earned the coveted $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus. Brown’s path to triumph began with a calculated combination of a double jab followed by a precision right cross, a sequence that left Salikhov sprawled on the canvas. Although the outcome was all but certain, Brown delivered one final strike as Salikhov transitioned from standing to grounded, prompting the referee to wave off the bout at the 3:17 mark of the first round.

In another thrilling moment of the evening, Molly McCann, a fan favorite, made a successful debut in the strawweight division against Diana Belbita. McCann, known as “Meatball,” unleashed her aggression on the feet and secured a tap via an armbar just one second before the end of the opening frame. This victory marked a triumphant return for McCann, snapping her two-bout losing streak.

Lastly, the flyweight showdown between Charles Johnson and Azat Maksum left the audience in awe, ultimately earning them both the “Fight of the Night” distinction and a $50,000 bonus each. Maksum had the upper hand in the early stages, even flooring his opponent in the first round. However, Johnson displayed remarkable resilience and gradually gained momentum, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory.

Brown was ecstatic about his victory, emphasizing its significance, stating, “I needed that. I feel like people don’t really get to see what I’m truly capable of.” He further expressed his readiness to face any challenger, even suggesting a spot on the UFC 300 card. Brown’s confidence was unwavering as he asserted his place as a top-tier fighter in the ranks, proclaiming himself as a contender for the top 15 or even top 10.

Salikhov, renowned for his flashy moves and spinning kicks, presented a formidable challenge, immediately pressing the action and attempting to close the distance against his taller adversary. Salikhov’s calf kicks reverberated with a deafening thud, clearly indicating his intent to capitalize on this strategy throughout the fight. However, Brown skillfully adapted to the situation, managing his distance and setting up his combinations effectively. With his height and reach advantage, Brown executed rapid-fire punches that ultimately led to the spectacular finish.

Amidst the cacophony of his coaches’ instructions, Brown seized the opportunity he had been waiting for. Launching two quick left jabs, he expertly exploited Salikhov’s movement, unleashing a devastating right hand that snapped the Russian fighter’s head and sent him tumbling to the mat.

In a remarkable knockout, Brown notched another victory in his remarkable UFC career, boosting his record to an impressive 6-1 in his last seven fights. His triumph at UFC Vegas 85 solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division.