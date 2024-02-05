News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Sun. Feb. 4, 2024: In a triumph that resonates with the essence of reggae’s vibrant spirit, Julian Marley and Antaeus clinched the coveted Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 66th annual awards ceremony Sunday night, Feb. 4th. Their masterpiece, ‘Colors of Royal,’ emerged victorious in a highly competitive field, pitted against three previous Grammy-winning albums.

Antaeus accepts the “Best Reggae Album” award for “Colors of Royal” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The illustrious nominees included Beenie Man (with ‘Simma’), Buju Banton (‘Born For Greatness’), Burning Spear (‘No Destroyer’), and Collie Buddz (for ‘Cali Roots Riddim 2023’). Presenter Patti Austin announced the winner during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards premiere ceremony, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Antaeus, winner of the “Best Reggae Album” award for “Colors of Royal”, poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Although Julian Marley was not present at the ceremony, since he is currently touring in Australia, the significance of this win cannot be understated. With three previous nominations under his belt, this triumph marks his first Grammy victory.

Accepting the award on behalf of the duo, the Greek born Alexx Antaeus, the producer behind the transformative ‘Colors of Royal’ released last April, dedicated this accolade to the warm-hearted people of Jamaica. In his heartfelt words, he expressed: “I’d like to dedicate this to the people of Jamaica who have accepted me as one of their own, embracing the country’s motto, ‘Out of many, one.'”

Released via Antaeus’ Monom Records in March 2023, the 8 track Colors of Royal was the first Grammy nomination for the producer.

Dancehall producer NotNice contributed to the album on the song, Robbed. Other tracks include The Tide Is High, Roll and Made For Your Love.

Additionally, another member of their team paid tribute to the Marley family and paid homage to the late Joseph Mersa Marley and the legendary Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett.

This victory stands as a testament to reggae’s enduring power.

Kabaka Pyramid won the 2023 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.