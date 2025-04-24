News Americas, New York, NY, April 24, 2025: Sprint legends Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Kishane Thompson will spearhead Jamaica’s formidable 31-member squad for the 7th World Athletics Relays, set for May 10-11 in Guangzhou, China.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica seen here celebrating after winning gold in the women’s 100m finals during day three of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, is back on the Jamaica World Relays team. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The iconic duo of Fraser-Pryce and Jackson, both Olympic and World Championship medalists, headline the women’s 4x100m relay team, which also boasts a dynamic mix of experience and emerging talent. Joining them are Niesha Burgher, twins Tina and Tia Clayton, Serena Cole, Natasha Morrison, Alana Reid, and Krystal Sloley.

On the men’s side, Paris Olympics 100-m silver medalist Kishane Thompson will anchor the 4x100m relay unit alongside veteran sprinter Yohan Blake and a promising lineup that includes Ackeem Blake, Rasheed Foster, Bryan Levell, Julian Forte, Javari Thomas, and Rohan Watson.

The women’s 4x400m relay team features a strong blend of middle-distance and quarter-mile depth, led by Kelly-Ann Beckford, Roneisha McGregor, Shian Salmon, Ronda Whyte, Jodean Williams, and Stacey-Ann Williams. For the men, national 400m record holder Rusheen McDonald will lead the charge, backed by Javier Brown, Zandrion Barnes, Demar Francis, Malik James-King, Tarees Rhoden, and Delano Kennedy.

Technical direction for the team will be provided by Mark Elliott, with coaching duties handled by Paul Francis, Sean Michael Samuel, and Olympic medalist Michael Frater.

Full Squad:

Women’s 4x100m & Mixed Relays: Niesha Burgher, Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Serena Cole, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Alana Reid, Krystal Sloley

Men’s 4x100m & Mixed Relays: Ackeem Blake, Yohan Blake, Julian Forte, Rasheed Foster, Bryan Levell, Javari Thomas, Kishane Thompson, Rohan Watson

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed Relays: Shana Kaye Anderson, Kelly-Ann Beckford, Roneisha McGregor, Shiann Salmon, Ronda Whyte, Jodean Williams, Stacey-Ann Williams

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed Relays: Zandrion Barnes, Javier Brown, Demar Francis, Malik James-King, Delano Kennedy, Rusheen McDonald, Tarees Rhoden