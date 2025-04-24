News Americas, New York, NY, April 24, 2025: Lovers rock icon Sanchez returns with a powerful new offering titled Jamdown, released April 11, 2025 via VPAL Music. The album is a heartfelt blend of reflection, romance, and reggae soul that continues the legacy of one of Jamaica’s most enduring voices.

Best known for timeless dancehall classics like “Never Dis di Man” and “Loneliness,” Sanchez describes Jamdown as “extremely intimate and something almost everyone can relate to.” The project features a rich tapestry of original tracks co-written with producer Kenneth Thompson, including “Hot Girl,” “Disloyalty,” and the emotionally resonant title track, “Jamdown.”

In the title song, Sanchez offers a deeply personal homage to his beloved homeland. “I relate to the lyrics of Jamdown deeply just because I am a true product of the place,” he shared, referencing both the challenges and the beauty of Jamaica, and the unbreakable spirit of its people.

Thompson penned several additional songs on the album, such as the playful “Clean Like A Whistle” and the heartfelt “Desperate Man.” The album’s lush production is rounded out with contributions from multi-instrumentalist Paul Gauntlett, while arrangements and harmonies were crafted by Wayne Armond of the legendary reggae band Chalice and singer Tafina Wilson.

Born Kevin Jackson in Kingston, Jamaica, Sanchez has long been considered dancehall royalty. His extensive musical catalog, spanning over four decades, includes beloved hits like “I Can’t Wait,” “Pretty Girl,” “Old Friends,” “One In A Million,” and “Fall In Love.”

Reflecting on his longevity in the music industry, Sanchez credits his faith. “God Almighty is the master of this universe. He has kept me thus far and staying true to Him allows me to be true to my music,” he said.

Jamdown is produced by Kenneth Thompson for Kenergi Music and stands as a testament to Sanchez’s unwavering dedication to his craft and his culture.

Listen to it HERE