By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 25, 2025: I recently returned from a whirlwind trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically the glitzy, bustling Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Beyond the shimmering skyscrapers and record-breaking malls, what struck me most was a powerful, often-overlooked truth: immigration works – and in the UAE, it’s the lifeblood of the nation.

People of varied nationality on the streets of Dubai, UAE. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

With a population of approximately 11.35 million, a staggering 10.04 million residents of the UAE are immigrants. That’s nearly 90 percent! The native Emirati population stands at just 1.31 million. In no uncertain terms, the country runs on the strength, sweat, and skills of its migrant population.

Walk the streets of Dubai or Abu Dhabi and you’ll see this diverse workforce in action – from taxi drivers to hotel workers, from entrepreneurs to high-rise construction crews. The majority hail from Asia – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, China, Sri Lanka, and Nepal – but there’s also the growing influx from the Middle East, Africa (notably Nigeria), and beyond.

In Abu Dhabi, around 81% of the population are foreign nationals. In Dubai, that figure jumps to approximately 91%. This isn’t just a demographic quirk – it’s a deliberate national policy that recognizes the economic power and need for immigrants and immigration.

The UAE is one of the world’s wealthiest nations, with a GDP per capita topping $45,000. Unlike the U.S., which seems intent on demonizing immigrants even as they fill essential jobs, the UAE has created a structured, managed system that invites and respects migrant contributions.

No, it’s not a free-for-all. Migrants typically require employer sponsorship, and while some sectors have quotas, the general rule is that if a citizen isn’t available or qualified for a job, a foreign worker can fill the role. Most private sector jobs are handled by migrants, while Emiratis tend to work in government roles.

What’s fascinating is how the UAE continues to evolve its immigration model. In recent years, it has opened new doors to highly skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and even top students. The introduction of the “Green Visa” and the prestigious “Golden Visa” offer longer residency without employer sponsorship – a game-changer for freelancers, investors, scientists and creatives.

The Golden Visa, for example, grants up to 10 years of residency to outstanding talents across fields such as engineering, arts, medicine, and technology. Real estate investors, entrepreneurs, and even top high school students can qualify, provided they meet certain financial and academic thresholds. It’s an immigration policy with a vision: one that attracts the best, rewards merit and nurtures innovation.

The results are visible everywhere. Mega-projects that would take years elsewhere rise in months there, thanks to round-the-clock labor and a deep talent pool. Despite criticisms that Dubai feels overly manufactured, I found a vibrancy and global dynamism that, in many ways, puts America to shame.

Yes, challenges remain – especially for low-wage workers living in labor camps and enduring intense heat and rights violations from some employers. But for many, the opportunities and wages far exceed what’s available in their home countries. And crucially, the UAE’s national vision – from “We the UAE 2031” to “UAE Centennial 2071” – recognizes that human capital, regardless of origin, is key to long-term growth.

Contrast this with the U.S., where “King Trumpeto” and his loyalists continue to scapegoat immigrants while reaping the benefits of their labor. If America is serious about remaining competitive in the global order, it could learn a lesson from the UAE: immigration, done smartly and fairly, is a superpower.

It’s time to stop vilifying the very individuals who keep our economy moving. Instead, let’s take a page from the UAE’s playbook – embracing immigrants and building a smarter, more inclusive immigration system that attracts the world’s brightest minds and hardest workers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.