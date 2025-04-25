News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. April 25, 2025: Roots reggae trailblazer Alborosie returns today with “Come My Way,” a soulful new single and the first taste of his forthcoming tenth studio album. Released via VP/Greensleeves Records, the track is accompanied by a vibrant new music video filmed in the colorful coastal town of Canoa Quebrada, Ceará, Brazil.

Alborosie Returns With New Roots Reggae Single “Come My Way”

“Come My Way” breathes new life into one of the most iconic riddims in Jamaican music history – first introduced on Jacob Miller’s 1974 classic “Baby I Love You So” and immortalized by Augustus Pablo’s dub anthem “King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown.” That version became the first dub track to headline as an A-side in the UK and was later ranked #266 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

The riddim’s legacy reaches beyond reggae fans—it gained cult status in pop culture after being featured on K-JAH West, the reggae station in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, introducing millions to foundational dub sounds.

With “Come My Way,” Alborosie approaches the riddim with deep reverence and originality. The result is a slow-burning lovers roots cut, layered with lush harmonies and authentic instrumentation. The track also nods to Dawn Penn’s “Night and Day” and sits alongside reinterpretations like Chronixx’s “Alpha and Omega.”

The release follows major career milestones for Alborosie, including his breakout hit “Kingston Town” surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify – a rare feat for reggae music.

“Come My Way” follows his acclaimed 2023 album Destiny, which featured collaborations with Buju Banton, Kabaka Pyramid, and Jaz Elise. Alborosie will also feature on the upcoming deluxe edition of Seun Kuti’s album, Heavier Yet (Lays the Crownless Head).

Fresh off a tour of Kenya and Ethiopia, Alborosie and his band, the Shengen Clan, are set to tour this spring and summer across Europe and the U.S. Dates include a debut show in Malta and a return to the renowned Summerjam Festival in Germany.

🎧 Listen to “Come My Way” now and watch the video shot in Brazil.

ABOUT ALBOROSIE:

Born in 1977 in Marsala, Sicily, Alberto D’Ascola, known worldwide as Alborosie, discovered reggae as a teenager and taught himself to play multiple instruments. He began his music journey by forming the band Reggae National Tickets in Italy before relocating to Kingston, Jamaica in 2003 to launch his solo career. Embracing the nickname “Borosie,” once used mockingly, he transformed it into a symbol of pride and artistry.

Over the past two decades, Alborosie has become a global ambassador of roots reggae, blending tradition with modern sounds across nine albums – including his 2023 release, Destiny, featuring reggae heavyweights Buju Banton and Kabaka Pyramid. Now, with the release of his tenth studio album on the horizon, he returns with “Come My Way” – a heartfelt reinterpretation of Jacob Miller’s “Baby I Love You So” and Augustus Pablo’s dub classic, “King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown.”

Alborosie’s rich harmonies, instrumental mastery, and unwavering authenticity continue to push reggae into new, soul-stirring territory.