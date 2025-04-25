News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. April 25, 2025: Dancehall’s undisputed king, Vybz Kartel, is officially set to headline Reggae Sumfest 2025, marking one of the most anticipated performances in the history of the iconic Jamaican festival.

Vybz Kartel, seen here performing during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, is set for Sumfest 2025. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The 34th staging of Reggae Sumfest runs from Sunday, July 13 to Saturday, July 19 in Montego Bay, and this year’s buzz is sky-high thanks to the magnetic pull of Festival Night 1’s headliner – World Boss himself.

Fresh off two back-to-back sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Kartel’s impact is undeniable. Reggae Sumfest’s CEO Joe Bogdanovich says the artist is a “one-man wrecking army” who’s electrified the dancehall scene and redefined festival expectations.

“Kartel has a larger-than-life, cult-like following among the 18–35 crowd who just can’t get enough of him,” said Bogdanovich. “He’s smart, strategic, and always delivers the unexpected.”

Set for Friday, July 18, Kartel’s one-hour performance promises to be a spectacle of lyrical power, showmanship, and surprise appearances—mirroring his jaw-dropping Barclays show where he brought multiple celebrity guests to the stage.

You’re going to see a true international superstar. This is no longer just an island thing,” Bogdanovich added.

Joining Kartel on Festival Night 1 are several of dancehall’s hottest names: Masicka, Tommy Lee Sparta, Skeng, Govana, Jamal, D’Yani, Laden, Shaneil Muir, and Jah Fabio—each bringing their own fire to the stage.

And it doesn’t stop there. Festival Night 2, on Saturday, July 19, features another blockbuster lineup, with ticket demand surging from the U.S., UK, Canada, Mexico, and France. Early Bird VVIP and Ultra VIP tickets have already sold out.

Sumfest 2025 will also debut a major format change: performances will now wrap by 5 a.m. – a move Bogdanovich says will keep the crowd energized and avoid “sunrise fatigue.”

“We’re compressing the energy for maximum impact,” he explained. “Sumfest is more than a show – it’s a movement.”

Now in its third decade, Reggae Sumfest continues to be the largest music festival in the Caribbean, known for spotlighting the biggest stars in reggae and dancehall while capturing the global heartbeat of Jamaican music culture. With early ticket tiers already gone and anticipation soaring, fans worldwide are gearing up for what could be Vybz Kartel’s most legendary performance yet.