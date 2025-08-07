News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 6, 2025: Toronto’s beloved summer tradition, JerkFest Toronto®, is set to ignite Centennial Park this weekend with the sights, sounds, and scents of Caribbean culture. Now in its 23rd year, the internationally recognized food and music festival will run from August 8 to 10, drawing tens of thousands to Etobicoke’s 256 Centennial Park Road.

This year’s edition promises more than just mouth-watering jerk chicken and infectious soca beats. Organizers have announced a newly enhanced park layout, available now for preview at jerkfestival.ca, aimed at improving the guest experience across the expansive festival grounds.

A Festival With Purpose

At the heart of the weekend is JerkFest Cares, the festival’s growing community outreach arm. Guests are encouraged to bring at least three non-perishable food items between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, unlocking a special discounted $4.99 admission. All donations will support the Regeneration Community Outreach Food Bank and The Community Support for Black International Students initiative.

In a moving tribute, the festival will also launch the Raymond Foster Scholarship Fund, named after a beloved local businessman and long-time JerkFest sponsor. The scholarship will support post-secondary students pursuing STEM fields and will be administered in partnership with Praise Cathedral Worship Centre. Bishop Dr. Lennox Walker will be on hand Sunday to formally announce the church’s contribution.

Star-Studded Culinary and Musical Lineup

Culinary flair takes center stage with live cooking demos by Chef Leon Rowe of Heaven’s Kitchen and Chef Nicole King of MsKingsKitchen. Sponsored by Sunwing Vacations and the Jamaica Tourist Board, these showcases run Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., offering attendees a chance to win a seven-night stay for two at the Riu Palace Aquarelle in Montego Bay.

On the main stage, festivalgoers can expect high-energy performances from some of the Caribbean’s biggest names. Dancehall star Valiant will open the weekend on Friday night, followed by Agent Sasco, V’ghn, and reggae legend Tarrus Riley throughout Saturday and Sunday. Rising Jamaican artist Shavanique will make her Canadian debut in a special opening act.

Local talent will also get their moment with the return of the Show Your Flow competition, hosted on the JerkFest Vibes Stage presented by OLG, giving emerging artists across genres a platform and a cash prize.

Toronto’s Premier Caribbean Experience

With support from TD Bank Group, the Government of Canada, and other sponsors, JerkFest Toronto® continues to be a beacon of Caribbean excellence, drawing more than 60,000 guests annually. Voted one of Toronto’s top 50 must-attend summer events by BlogTO, the festival is more than entertainment—it’s a vibrant celebration of culture, resilience, and community.

Admission, full schedule, and festival map available at jerkfestival.ca.