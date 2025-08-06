News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 6, 2025: Legendary former West Indies captain, Guyanese, Sir Clive Lloyd, has delivered a stirring call to action on West Indies cricket, urging the Caribbean to unite in an all-out effort to rescue the team.

FLASHBACK – Former cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd after he received a Knighthood in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on January 12, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The 80-year-old icon, who led the Windies to their historic 1975 Cricket World Cup victory, reportedly fought back tears during a powerful speech at the Emancipation Cricket Festival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where he and 11 surviving members of the squad were honored in a nationally televised tribute.

“We made our West Indians walk tall wherever they were,” said Lloyd, his voice breaking before a packed house of dignitaries, cricket officials, and fans at a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves according to CMC reports. “We must do everything to save West Indies cricket. This is our institution… we gave all we had to bring glory to our people.”

The weeklong celebration of Caribbean cricket heritage culminated with the unveiling of the newly named “Legends Stand” at Arnos Vale Stadium. Each member of the 1975 team received framed commemorative stamps and, in a symbolic move, was granted Vincentian citizenship via a special Citizenship Bill passed by the government.

Prime Minister Gonsalves called Sir Clive “one of the greatest leaders in the history of sport, not just cricket,” crediting his captaincy with transforming the West Indies into both a global powerhouse and a beacon of post-colonial pride.

Former vice-captain and Trinidad and Tobago diplomat Deryck Murray also addressed the audience: “We did a great job back then, and we remain together to this day. This shows what unity and purpose can achieve.”

For Sir Clive, the moment was more than a celebration – it was a rallying cry. “Cricket gave us upward mobility and helped so many people grow. We cannot let it die. We must save West Indies cricket,” he said, his words reportedly echoing through the stadium.