News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 14, 2026: Two Latin American women have filed a criminal complaint in Spain accusing internationally known singer Julio Iglesias of sexual abuse, forced labor, and other alleged violations while they worked at properties he owns in the Caribbean, according to the human rights organization Women’s Link Worldwide.

The complaint was submitted to Spain’s National Court prosecutor’s office earlier this month and relates to alleged incidents that took place between January and October 2021 at residences owned by Iglesias in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas, Women’s Link said.

The women, identified as Rebeca* and Laura* to protect their identities, allege they experienced multiple forms of abuse while employed as domestic and personal staff. According to the filing, they claim they were subjected to sexual, psychological, physical, and economic violence during their employment.

A file photo dated July 25, 2009 shows Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias performing at Cesme Open-Air Theater in Izmir, Turkiye. (Photo by Omer Evren Atalay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Allegations Detailed In Complaint

According to the complaint, the women allege that Iglesias sexually assaulted and harassed them, restricted their freedom of movement, monitored their mobile phones, and required them to work shifts of up to 16 hours a day without days off or a formal employment contract.

The filing states that the alleged conduct may constitute crimes including human trafficking for the purpose of forced labor and servitude, sexual harassment, bodily injury and violations of workers’ rights under Spanish law.

Women’s Link said the complaint requests that Spanish prosecutors open pre-trial proceedings to investigate the allegations and determine whether criminal charges should be brought.

Delay in Reporting Cited

Rebeca and Laura said they did not report the alleged abuse for several years due to fear of professional retaliation, lack of safe reporting channels, and concern that their claims would not be believed.

In a statement included with the filing, Rebeca said her decision to come forward was motivated by personal healing, concern for other women who may be working in similar conditions, and a desire to prevent future abuse.

“I want to tell other women who work in his homes to be strong, to raise their voices, and to remember that he is not invincible,” she said.

Laura said her aim was to prevent similar harm to others. “I want to send the message that women are victims and survivors, not perpetrators or guilty parties,” she said.

Broader Concerns Raised

Women’s Link said the alleged experiences described in the complaint may reflect broader patterns affecting migrant and racialized domestic workers in Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly those who are economically dependent on their employment.

Jovana Ríos Cisnero, executive director of Women’s Link, said the allegations must be examined within the context of power imbalances and systemic vulnerabilities faced by migrant women working in private households.

Amnesty International Backs Call for Investigation

Following the filing, Amnesty International Spain announced its support for the complainants and called for a thorough investigation.

Ana Rebollar, deputy director of Amnesty International Spain, said violence and exploitation against domestic workers constitutes a serious human rights concern and noted that migrant women are often at heightened risk due to employment-linked migration systems.

Next Steps

The prosecutor’s office is expected to review the complaint and determine whether to open formal investigative proceedings. Women’s Link said its representatives are available for interviews and will continue to provide legal support to the complainants.

Iglesias, 82, one of Spain’s best-known recording artists, has not publicly responded to the allegations. One senior employee named in the complaint has denied wrongdoing, describing the singer as respectful toward women. Media requests for comment to Iglesias have not yet received a response.

The 82-year-old Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful musical artists after having sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages. After making his start in Spain, he won immense popularity in the United States and wider world in the 1970s and ’80s. He is the father of pop singer Enrique Iglesias.