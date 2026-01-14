By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 14, 2026: The Trump administration has ordered an immediate suspension of immigrant visa processing for nationals from 75 countries, including multiple Caribbean nations, in what U.S. officials describe as a move to prevent immigrants deemed likely to become a “public charge” from settling in the United States.

The announcement came as Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, second left, spoke during a news conference on a fatal shooting in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.Minnesota officials are suing over the “unprecedented surge” of US immigration authorities in the state, taking the Trump administration to court days after a federal agent shot and killed a Minneapolis woman. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to the U.S. State Department, the pause will take effect January 21, 2026, and will remain in place indefinitely while immigration screening and vetting procedures are reassessed.

Caribbean countries affected by the suspension include Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are notably excluded.

The policy applies only to U.S. immigrant visas, which are issued to foreign nationals seeking to live permanently in the United States. It does not apply to non-immigrant visas such as tourist, student, temporary worker, or major event-related visas, including those connected to the upcoming World Cup.

State Department Cites “Public Charge” Concerns

In a statement, State Department officials said immigrants from countries on the list were found to access U.S. public benefits “at unacceptable rates,” prompting the freeze.

A State Department memo, first reported by Fox News Digital, instructs consular officers to refuse immigrant visas under existing law while the department conducts a broader reassessment of immigration processing standards.

“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott. “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States.”

The department reiterated its position in a post on X, stating that the pause would remain in effect “until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.”

What This Means for Caribbean Families

The U.S. decision to freeze immigrant visa processing will have immediate and longer-term consequences for Caribbean families with relatives seeking to live permanently in the United States.

Who Is Affected

Caribbean nationals from those countries approved or applying for U.S. immigrant visas (green cards).

Family-based applicants, including spouses, parents, and adult children of U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Diversity visa (green card lottery) winners from affected Caribbean countries.

Who Is NOT Affected

Tourists (B1/B2 visas).

Students (F and M visas).

Temporary workers (H, O, P visas).

Short-term travel, including major event visas such as World Cup travel.

Caribbean nationals already inside the U.S. with lawful permanent residence.

Immediate Impact

Immigrant visa interviews may be canceled or refused starting Jan. 21.

Approved cases may be placed on hold while screening rules are reassessed.

Families already separated could face longer wait times with no clear end date.

Financial and Emotional Strain

Families who have paid filing fees, medical exams, and legal costs may face indefinite delays.

Elderly parents, caregivers, and dependents relying on reunification may be left in limbo.

Households planning relocation, schooling, or medical care may have to put plans on hold.

No Timeline for Resumption

The State Department has not announced how long the freeze will last.

Processing will resume only after a review of immigration screening procedures.

No country-specific exemptions have been announced.

What Families Can Do Now

Monitor official State Department and embassy notices.

Avoid travel or relocation plans based on pending immigrant visas.

Consult accredited immigration attorneys before taking further steps.

Do not submit new fees unless directed by U.S. consular officials.

Broader List Includes Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East

Beyond the Caribbean, the list of affected countries includes Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Russia, Thailand, Yemen, and dozens of others across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

The move represents a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, which has already included expanded deportations, visa restrictions, and heightened scrutiny of immigration applications.

Public Benefits Access Already Limited

Federal law already restricts most new immigrants’ access to public benefits. For example, many lawful permanent residents face a five-year waiting period before becoming eligible for programs such as food stamps, non-emergency Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, (CHIP).

Despite those limits, administration officials argue the suspension is necessary to protect U.S. taxpayers while screening standards are reviewed.

The State Department has not provided a timeline for when the reassessment will be completed or when immigrant visa processing for affected countries may resume.