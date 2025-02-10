News Americas, New York, NY, February 09, 2025: Fresh from criticism over his rants on Twitter and an ad shot on iPhone that aired on the Super Bowl, Hip-hop mogul Kanye West, now known as Ye, has voiced deep concern for fellow rapper and Haitian-American artist Kodak Black after seeing a recent viral video of him in a seemingly distressed state.

Haitian roots rapper Kodak Black performed at Jaylen Brown’s Boston Celtics season opener reception and birthday celebration on October 20, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)

Ye says on video that he sees the moment as a sign to reach out and offer guidance to the younger rapper.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows Kodak Black sitting in the middle of a road, eating chicken while wearing a chain from Ye’s DONDA collection. To Ye, this imagery carried symbolic weight, prompting him to interpret it as a call to connect with Kodak and possibly help steer him in a “positive direction.”

The clip, originally shared by Rain Drops Media on X (formerly Twitter), quickly sparked concern among fans, with many questioning Kodak’s well-being. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, appeared disoriented in the footage, fueling speculation about his mental and physical health. This incident follows several other unusual public appearances by Kodak, including a livestream with content creator Kai Cenat, where he was seen eating food off the ground.

Fans and industry insiders alike have expressed growing worries about Kodak Black’s condition. Many have taken to social media, urging those close to him to intervene and provide support. Despite the outcry, neither Kodak Black nor his representatives have publicly addressed the video or the concerns surrounding his recent behavior.

A Storied Career with Highs and Lows

Kodak Black, born Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, to Haitian immigrant parents, has had a tumultuous journey in the music industry. His rise to fame began in 2014 with the viral success of No Flockin, a track that showcased his raw, unfiltered storytelling and unique flow. The song led to a deal with Atlantic Records, and Kodak quickly became one of hip-hop’s most controversial yet compelling figures.

His breakout moment came in 2017 with Tunnel Vision, which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. That same year, his debut studio album, Painting Pictures, reached number three on the Billboard 200, solidifying him as a major force in rap. Subsequent projects, including Dying to Live (2018) and Back for Everything (2022), produced massive hits like ZEZE (featuring Travis Scott and Offset) and Super Gremlin, the latter of which peaked at number three on the Billboard charts.

Despite his musical success, Kodak’s career has been marred by frequent legal issues, including multiple arrests and controversial statements. In 2019, he was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for making false statements to obtain firearms, though his sentence was later commuted by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2021.

A History of Struggles and Public Concern

Kodak Black’s personal struggles have often played out in the public eye. From his frequent legal battles to erratic social media behavior, his actions have repeatedly raised concerns about his well-being. Fans have seen flashes of brilliance in his music but have also witnessed moments of self-destructive behavior.

In recent years, Kodak has spoken about his Haitian heritage, even naming one of his projects Haitian Boy Kodak. He has also engaged in philanthropy, donating money to Haitian causes and local communities in Florida. However, his troubling public appearances continue to overshadow his efforts, leaving many to wonder whether he is receiving the help he needs.

What’s Next for Kodak Black?

As the video of Kodak Black continues to spark discussion, the big question remains: Will he accept Ye’s outreach and seek support? With his talent undeniable but his personal struggles mounting, fans hope that Kodak finds the stability he needs to continue his career without further turmoil.

On January 19, 2021, President Donald Trump commuted Kodak Black’s sentence for his 2020 conviction. Kodak Black still faced charges of criminal sexual assault in Florence, South Carolina, which prosecutors were looking to “aggressively” pursue. On April 28, 2021, Kodak took a plea deal in the alleged sexual assault case and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

On January 1, 2022, he was arrested for trespassing in Pompano Beach, Florida.

On July 15, 2022, Kodak Black’s vehicle was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol because the window tint appeared darker than the legal limit. Police detected a smell of marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a bag with 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. Kodak Black was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. His driver’s license and vehicle tag were also expired. On July 20, 2022, Kodak was placed on house arrest after his arrest was said to be a violation of his supervised release.

On December 7, 2023, Kodak Black was arrested in Plantation, Florida for possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. A police officer initially approached him after his vehicle was blocking a roadway. Black was found with 4.1 grams (0.14 oz) of cocaine after he tried to ingest the narcotics to avoid the officer discovering them. He bonded out of jail after the incident, but it was reported on December 16, 2023 that he was once again back in federal custody for violating probation.

For now, Ye’s concern shines a light on the ongoing challenges Kodak Black faces. Whether this moment leads to a positive change remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—his fans, peers, and even rap legends like Ye are watching closely, hoping for a brighter chapter in his journey.