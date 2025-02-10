Haitian-Born Philadelphia Eagles Player Will Also Get A Super Bowl Ring

News Americas, New York, NY, February 09, 2025: Caribbean immigrant and Haitian-born Lewis Cine may not have taken the field at Super Bowl LIX, but he is now officially a Super Bowl champion as well. As part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ inactive roster, Cine watched from the sidelines as his team dominated the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, with a commanding 40-22 victory at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The win secures Cine a coveted Super Bowl ring along with the other members of the team.

Lewis Cine of the Philadelphia Eagles, l, was born in Haiti and is now a Super Bowl champ as well.

Born on October 5, 1999, in Haiti, Cine immigrated to the United States at the age of four, first settling in Florida before moving to Everett, Massachusetts. A standout high school football player, he was named Massachusetts Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today as a junior. He later transferred to Trinity Christian School in Texas for his senior year, where he was coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders before committing to play college football at the University of Georgia.

At Georgia, Cine quickly made his mark as a top defensive talent. In 2021, he played a crucial role in leading the Bulldogs to a National Championship, earning Defensive MVP honors in the title game. His stellar performance propelled him to the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected 32nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Cine’s NFL journey has been marked by challenges. His rookie season was cut short by a devastating compound fracture, limiting him to just 10 games over two seasons with the Vikings. After being released by Minnesota, he was initially expected to sign with the New York Jets but ultimately landed with the Buffalo Bills. However, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who signed him off the Bills’ practice squad to their active roster on January 8, 2025.

While Cine has yet to see game action for the Eagles, the team appears to have plans for him beyond the Super Bowl. Whether he secures a bigger role next season remains to be seen, but his perseverance and dedication have already brought him to football’s grandest stage.

With his Super Bowl ring now set, Cine proudly represents Haiti and the Caribbean in the NFL, proving that resilience and determination can pave the way to success. Go Eagles!