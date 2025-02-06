News Americas, New York, NY, Feb. 6, 2025: With Carnival season just weeks away, soca legend Machel Montano is turning up the heat with his latest album, One Degree Hotter, set for release later this month via Monk Music.

Ahead of the highly anticipated album, Montano has dropped the electrifying music video for “Her Mudda,” a high-energy collaboration with Virgin Islands soca star Pumpa. Directed by D. Padmore and ColorMeStadic, the video pulsates with the vibrant energy of soca music and Carnival culture, featuring dazzling choreography and infectious rhythms produced by Stadic & Jonny Blaze.

A New Era of Soca Music

Montano’s latest release comes after an intense period of personal and professional growth. Following two years of study, he recently earned his Master’s degree in Carnival Studies from the University of Trinidad & Tobago. He credits this academic journey as a driving force behind his new album.

“One Degree Hotter” is a double entendre—it marks my Master’s degree, but also my mission to turn up the heat on my music and take it to the corners of the globe,” Montano explains.

The album features an exciting mix of collaborations, including:

✅ “Fling It Up” ft. Davido

✅ “Pepper Vine” ft. Lady Lava & Drupatee

✅ “PARDY”

✅ “The Truth”

✅ “Bumpa”

✅ “Fallen Fetters” ft. Skinny Fabulous

Montano emphasizes that One Degree Hotter pushes soca forward by fusing it with global sounds from Africa and India, as showcased in tracks like “Fling It Up” and “Pepper Vine”.

Making History on NPR’s Tiny Desk

Montano recently made history as the first soca artist to perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, an achievement that further elevates the genre on the international stage. His performance has already amassed over 1 million views, with NPR highlighting soca’s deep-rooted Caribbean heritage and evolution since the 1970s.

“Montano’s performance is the first to bring soca, the high-energy dance music of the Caribbean, to the Tiny Desk,” NPR noted.

Aiming for Road March Glory

As Trinidad & Tobago’s 2025 Carnival approaches, Montano is set to defend his Calypso Monarch crown. Fans are already predicting his track “PARDY” to be a top contender for Road March – a title Montano has won 10 times. If he secures another victory, he will tie with Lord Kitchener for the most Road March titles in history.

Machel Montano: A Soca Icon

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, Montano has been at the forefront of soca music for over four decades. His impressive career includes:

🏆 10 Trinidad & Tobago Road March titles

🏆 7 International Soca Monarch wins

🏆 Soul Train Award for Best International Performance

He has performed alongside Rihanna, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Shaggy, Lauryn Hill, and more, and has sold out Madison Square Garden multiple times.

Check out the new video here

More New Caribbean Music Releases

🔥 Kes, Tano – “Last Drum” Stream Now

🔥 Shenseea – “Puni Police” Stream Now

🔥 Popcaan – “No Two Face” Stream Now

🔥 Third World – “Fields of Gold” (Reggae Cover) Stream Now

As the countdown to Carnival 2025 begins, Montano’s One Degree Hotter is already setting the stage for a scorching season of music and revelry.