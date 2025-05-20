News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tues. May 21, 2025: The legal case against Jamaican born dancehall artiste, Kiprich, who is facing criminal charges for allegedly promoting gang violence through music, has been adjourned until September 16, 2025.

FLASHBACK: Kiprich during Reggae Sunsplash in Japan 2006 at Yokohama Minato Mirai 21 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

The decision was handed down today by Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle at the St Catherine Parish Court, after it was revealed that the case file remains incomplete. A critical report from the police’s Communication Forensic Cybercrime Division is still outstanding.

Kiprich, 45, whose real name is Marlon Plunkett, is charged with the use of audio and audiovisual communication to promote criminal activity. The charges stem from a song titled Stay Far Freestyle, which authorities allege glorifies criminality and pays tribute to Othniel ‘Thickman’ Lobban, the alleged leader of the One Order Gang who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers.

According to police, the song was circulated on WhatsApp on January 25, 2025, and reportedly includes threats against the police in retaliation for Lobban’s killing.

Following the release of the song, Plunkett and several other men were listed as persons of interest and were asked to surrender to authorities. Kiprich complied and admitted to recording the song but maintains that it was created for a promoter and carried no malicious intent.

As the case remains under investigation, the next court hearing is set for September 16, pending the completion of the forensic cybercrime report.