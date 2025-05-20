News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Tues. May 20, 2025: A growing wave of Canadian tourists is helping power a post-pandemic boom across Mexico and the Caribbean’s all-inclusive resort sector, as more travelers from the north turn their backs on U.S. vacations.

Industry analysts say the shift, which began accelerating earlier this year, is being driven in part by political polarization and trade-related tensions that have dampened enthusiasm for American destinations. In contrast, the sun-soaked shores of Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, and Riviera Maya are increasingly seen as both relaxing and geopolitically neutral escapes.

Canadian vacationers are flocking to these destinations in rising numbers, lured by competitive all-inclusive packages, ease of travel, and direct flights from major hubs like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. This migration southward is rapidly becoming a key driver for resort chains such as Hyatt, which are doubling down on their all-inclusive offerings across the region.

“Canadians are playing an outsized role in filling rooms across the Caribbean and Mexico, especially as U.S. leisure travel shows signs of slowing,” said one industry executive. “This shift is not just about weather—it’s about sentiment, service, and seamless getaways.”

With increased Canadian demand helping cushion resorts from softening U.S. tourism flows, regional economies and hospitality operators are benefitting from this pivot. Tourism boards across the Caribbean are now actively courting more Canadian travelers through targeted marketing, new airline routes, and expanded resort capacity.

As summer approaches, the Canadian travel tide shows no signs of ebbing—offering new hope and economic momentum for destinations from the Yucatán Peninsula to the West Indies.