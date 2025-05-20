News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 20, 2025: For the first time, a Haitian-led political thriller is telling the world what many in Haiti have long asked: Who killed President Jovenel Moïse?

“July 7: Who Killed the President?” premiered on May 16, in AMC theaters across the United States. Starring Raquel Pelissier and Haitian born star, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and directed by Robenson Lauvince, the film explores the 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president through the eyes of a determined college student. Her research for a memoir takes a dark turn into a web of conspiracy, violence, and political betrayal.

“This is more than a film—it’s a moment of truth for Haiti,” said Lauvince. “We’re telling our story on our terms, with depth and dignity.” Sunday, May 18th was Haitian flag day.

The film, shot in both Haiti and the U.S., is the first Haitian political drama to receive nationwide theatrical release in the United States—a major milestone for Caribbean cinema. AMC has also launched a community-driven campaign: the more requests a city receives, the more likely it is that July 7 will be added to local theater line-ups.

Confirmed screenings include:

AMC Empire 25 (New York City)

AMC Aventura Mall 24 (Florida)

AMC Boston Common 19 (Massachusetts)

AMC Phipps Plaza 14 (Atlanta)

AMC Burbank 16 (Los Angeles)

The film arrives amid growing interest in Diaspora narratives, yet Haitian and Black independent filmmakers still face steep hurdles in U.S. film distribution. July 7 is not just breaking that mold—it’s redefining how Caribbean stories reach global audiences.

Jovenel Moïse was a Haitian politician and entrepreneur, who served as the 43rd president of Haiti from 2017 until his assassination in 2021. He assumed the presidency in February 2017 after winning the November 2016 election. During his term, Haiti experienced widespread protests. In the early morning of 7 July 2021, Moïse was assassinated and his wife Martine was injured during an attack on their private residence in Pétion-Ville.

“This is a megaphone for our pain, our resilience, and our right to justice,” Lauvince said. “We want to show the world our truth—and this time, you don’t have to ask Hollywood’s permission.”

Audiences can request screenings in their cities by visiting the film’s official website HERE

See a trailer from the movie here.