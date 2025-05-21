NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Author, speaker, and transition coach Heather Dolland Tamam announces the release of her transformative new book, Create Your Own Table: A Guide to Discovering Your Purpose.

In a world that often asks people to shrink, conform, or wait for permission, Create Your Own Table serves as a powerful call to action. With a blend of personal insight, practical tools, and empowering reflection, this book invites readers to take ownership of their purpose, redefine success on their own terms, and step into a life that reflects who they truly are.

Written for professionals who feel undervalued, women navigating change, or anyone standing at a personal crossroads, Tamam offers a roadmap to clarity, courage, and authenticity. Readers are guided through real-life stories, mindset shifts, and questions designed to spark meaningful transformation. A companion workbook and quote card deck are also available to help deepen the experience.

“I didn’t write this book to help people get back to where they were—I wrote it to help them go where they were always meant to be,” said Tamam. “If you’ve ever felt like the life you’re living doesn’t match who you are, this book is your invitation to create something different—and better.”

Create Your Own Table is now available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats wherever books are sold.

Website:www.doltam.com