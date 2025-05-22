FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Today, Tambourine, the global leader in hospitality marketing technology, announces the acquisition of ReservHotel, the leading hotel reservation platform serving the CALA region (Caribbean and Latin America), with the mission of bringing this best-in-class technology to its hotel partners across North America.

Over the last decade, Tambourine has redefined what hotel websites could be — marrying beauty, simplicity and performance with a no upfront fees, no term contract model. Now, the company is expanding its vision: to redesign the entire path to purchase. With ReservHotel’s proven booking engine and reservation technology, that vision becomes reality.

“At Tambourine, we’ve always believed that great design isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about removing friction and creating a seamless, intuitive experience,” said Rafael Cardozo, CEO of Tambourine. “This acquisition is the inevitable next step in our journey. We transformed how hotels present themselves online; now we’re transforming how guests complete that journey. ReservHotel’s powerful reservation platform gives us the missing piece to reimagine the entire hotel path to purchase — beautifully, intelligently, and end-to-end.”

With this acquisition:

Tambourine clients now gain access to world-class booking engine technology equipped with hotel and air packaging, a dedicated reservations call center, and expert support .

ReservHotel clients will now unlock Tambourine’s full suite of marketing tools, including its flagship product: high-converting, custom-designed websites.

Luis Barberi, CEO of ReservHotel, will join the executive leadership team at Tambourine. In his new role as Chief Reservations Systems Officer, Barberi will continue to oversee reservation technology and grow the reservations product line.

“Like Tambourine, ReservHotel has been trusted in the industry for over 30 years, powering over 500 of the world’s most respected hotels and resorts,” said Luis Barberi. “It’s been exciting to bring these two companies and their powerful tech stack together.”

The acquisition, finalized in August 2024, reflects Tambourine’s continued push to redefine what’s possible in hospitality marketing and technology. Since then, Tambourine has retained ReservHotel’s Cancun offices to continue supporting call center operations and serving key accounts in Mexico. The ReservHotel brand has also been reintroduced as Reserv by Tambourine.

About ReservHotel

Reserv by Tambourine (formerly ReservHotel) has been a pioneer in hotel reservation technology across the Caribbean and Mexico for more than 30 years, earning a trusted reputation among the region’s leading all-inclusive resorts. Its robust booking engine offers hotel + air packaging, complex rate configurations, and a dedicated reservation call center—all built to meet the unique needs of resort operators across Latin America and the Caribbean. Visit reservhotel.com for more information.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry’s toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in 47 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more.