News Americas, New York, NY, April 19, 2025: Grammy-nominated reggae artist Ky-Mani “Maestro” Marley is once again capturing hearts and ears with the release of his latest single, “All This Love,” the third track from his highly anticipated upcoming album Love & Energy. Now streaming on all major platforms via Konfrontation Muzik Group/Dubshot Records, the track delivers a soulful celebration of divine love, faith, forgiveness, and unity.

With his signature raspy vocal warmth, Marley glides over a breezy, horn-rich reggae rhythm, co-produced alongside Grammy-winning musician Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown — known for his work with the likes of Nas & Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and Busy Signal.

The lush instrumentation — from delicate flutes to melodic guitars — sets the stage for a powerful lyrical call to collective healing:

“So let’s shine our lights together

So that we can heal

So the world can feel

All of this love

Jah give me all this love.”

The official music video for “All This Love,” also released April 18th, is a visual meditation directed by Ky-Mani himself. Filmed in a verdant forest bathed in sunlight, the video mirrors the track’s spiritual tone and message of quiet gratitude and introspection.

“’All This Love’ echoes what I carry within — born of struggle, anchored in faith, and transformed into grace through my surrender to Jah,” shared Marley. “Now I share it and let it breathe life and one’s own interpretation.”

“All This Love” follows the success of Marley’s recent singles, including “New Creature,” which topped the Jamaican charts, and “Love & Energy,” the upcoming album’s title track, released earlier this year.

The son of reggae icon Bob Marley and Jamaican table tennis champion Anita Belnavis, Ky-Mani Marley has carved out his own lane in music and film. From his 1996 debut Like Father Like Son to his acclaimed 2015 album Maestro, his sound blends reggae, hip-hop, and soul. Beyond music, Marley starred in cult classics like Shottas and One Love, and has collaborated with global artists such as Farruko, Dirty Heads, Pitbull, and Big Kenny of Big & Rich. In 2024, he toured with his brothers on the Marley Brothers North American Legacy Tour, further cementing his place in the family’s musical legacy.

With Love & Energy on the horizon, Ky-Mani “Maestro” Marley continues to inspire a new generation with his message of spiritual resilience, unity, and love.

Watch it HERE