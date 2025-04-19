By Dr. Basil Springer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. April 19, 2025: I was born during the First World War. Since that global conflict ended over eight decades ago, the world has spun forward, accelerating technologically, socially, and economically. We now live in a hyperconnected era where content creation transcends boundaries and is no longer the exclusive domain of the young. Interestingly, today’s market content spans multiple generational groups, many of whom are guided by the insights and reflections of retirees – octogenarians, nonagenarians and even centenarians – with their long view of history and humanity.

Reflecting on my upbringing, I can trace its foundation to several key influences. These include spiritual values instilled by my parents, the discipline I learned as a Boy Scout, the religious grounding of Sunday School, and the camaraderie and resilience fostered through sports. These were not just activities of my youth; they served as cornerstones of character that shaped my worldview.

Over the decades, various philosophies and movements have added layers to my perspective on life. The Moral Re-Armament, (MRA) movement emphasized humility with simple yet powerful teachings like “please, thank you, and sorry.” Stuart Grayson’s Ten Demandments of Prosperity highlighted traits that still resonate today: creativity, order, appreciation, and perseverance. The Rotary Four-Way Test challenges us to question what we think, say, and do and why we do it. The Smart Partnership movement of the late 1990s offered a framework rooted in trust, ethics and cultural appreciation – ideals that feel especially relevant in today’s fractured world. More recently, Dr. Deepak Chopra’s Eastern teachings have reminded me of the importance of balance, health, and self-awareness as pathways to collective healing.

Life, however, has not been without its missteps. I do not claim a perfect life, but I have always strived to learn from challenges, adapt where needed, and be open to listening. As I observe today’s world, I often hear a chorus of concern from many sides. People lament about diminishing values, lost traditions, and the struggles of younger generations.

Here in the Caribbean, headlines speak of children raising children, waning reverence for sacred observances like Easter, and youth trapped in cycles of crime, drugs and despair. It’s enough to ask: Can we metaphorically turn back the wheel?

I believe we can, and we must. But turning back the wheel does not mean retreating to the past. It means reexamining the enduring wisdom of the past and applying it to today’s challenges. The answer lies in intergenerational dialogue, restoring a shared sense of purpose and respect across age groups, and committing ourselves to the social scaffolding necessary to hold our communities upright.

“Turning back” the wheel is not a resistance to progress but rather a means of reclaiming what matters most. At its core, it prioritizes values such as integrity, decency, compassion, curiosity and courage. These virtues are not dated; they are timeless.

If we can sharpen one another – as iron sharpens iron – we can equip future generations with the tools to steer the wheel with clarity and strength.

﻿Maybe then we can set the wheel on a steadier course, ensuring a brighter future for those steering it forward.

Happy Easter everyone!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Basil Springer GCM is a Change-Engine Consultant. His email address is [email protected]. His columns may be found at www.nothingbeatsbusiness.com/basil-springer-column and on www.facebook.com/basilgf.