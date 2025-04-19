News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. Sat. April 19, 2025: Dancehall is about to light up South Florida like never before – because Vybz Kartel is coming to town!

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel made a triumphant return to the U.S. stage with two back-to-back, sold-out performances at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 11 and 12. (Photo by Tizzy Tokyo)

Fresh off two historic back-to-back, sold-out performances at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel is heading to Sunrise, Florida for a massive show at the Amerant Bank Arena on May 17 at 8 PM. And if Brooklyn was any indication, South Florida fans are in for an unforgettable night.

Kartel’s return to the U.S. stage – after more than 20 years – was made possible by the reinstatement of his U.S. visa earlier this year, and he’s wasted no time reminding the world why he’s still the undisputed World Boss of dancehall.

Spice at the Friday, April 11th show. (Photo by Tizzy Tokyo)

The Brooklyn concerts, presented by Reggae Fest on April 11 and 12, pulled over 40,000 fans and sent social media into a frenzy. Fans were treated to a catalogue of bangers, from “Fever” and “Clarks” to “Summertime,” “Rompin Shop,” and his fiery new anthem “God Is the Greatest.”

The energy? Electric. The vibes? Unmatched.

Friday night lit up with surprise appearances by Jah Vinci, Black Ryno, Rvssian, Busta Rhymes, and Spice, while stars like Cardi B and Buju Banton looked on from the audience. Saturday amped things up with Ghanaian breakout Moliy, dancehall hitmaker Shenseea, and lyrical dynamo Skillibeng shaking the stage. A now-viral moment saw Spice recreate her infamous towel-clad serenade of Kartel, setting social feeds ablaze.

Even Ne-Yo, Fabolous, Lil’ Kim, YG Marley, Ishawna, Chronic Law, Kraff, and Kranium stepped in, proving this wasn’t just a show – it was history.

“This was an emotional and amazing night—something I’ve dreamed of,” said Kartel. “Being back felt like a full-circle moment. I had to pinch myself. I’m deeply grateful for my fans and everyone behind the scenes.”

South Florida fans will now get their chance to experience the magic. Kartel’s May 17th performance at the Amerant Bank Arena is produced by Mateo Productions/5 Star Entertainment Group, Live Nation, and Monami Productions.

The Florida stop is part of Kartel’s global Freedom Street tour, which kicked off with a sold-out homecoming show in Kingston, Jamaica, and includes appearances at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the MOBO Awards in the UK—where Kartel received the Impact Award – and upcoming performances at Germany’s SummerJam Festival, (July 4–6), London’s Wireless Festival, (July 13), alongside Drake, Burna Boy, and Summer Walker, and two nights in Malta this September.

With each appearance, Vybz Kartel proves that his reign is far from over – it’s only getting stronger. Check tickets HERE