News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 18, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The Canadian government is warning its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica due to the high level of crime there.

Anticipation is building as Blue Diamond Resorts’ Royalton CHIC Antigua is set to open in the spring with twelve luxury Overwater Suites.

Silver Airways is adding a pair of new nonstop routes to the islands of The Bahamas. Beginning in March, Silver will be relaunching service from West Palm Beach to two destinations in The Bahamas: Nassau and Marsh Harbour, Abaco. The Nassau service will be operating daily, while West Palm Beach-Marsh Harbour flights will be operating three times per week, with service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Winter blues got you down? Get ready for a January vacay in Punta Cana. Riu Republica, an Adult Only- All Inclusive in the DR offers a 3 night hotel plus air fare from Fort Lauderdale from Jan. 28-31 from just $591. Book now

Start planning a May vacation for Curacao with Jet Blue vacations now. Get a 4 flight + hotel package from New York City, NY (JFK) for 4 nights at the Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort. Check out this deal and dates now

And fly from Dallas to Jamaica this May 11-14 for a three night stay at the all-inclusive, Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica. Hotel plus flight is USD 1,071 per person. Book now at FunJet.