News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 19, 2023: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

The National Football League (NFL) says it is partnering with Canadian researchers on a clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of CBD for pain management and neuroprotection from concussions – key issues for many football players who experience injuries as part of the game.

As the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) weighs a marijuana rescheduling recommendation from health officials, congressional researchers are laying out the limitations of the policy change— emphasizing that state cannabis markets would continue to run afoul of federal law, and existing criminal penalties for certain marijuana-related activity would remain in force.

Marianne Williamson, a 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, has sharply criticized the Biden administration and Congress for slow-walking marijuana reform, accusing lawmakers of “hypocrisy” for failing to legalize cannabis at the same time that they’re privately using illegal drugs. Williamson took questions on her drug policy platform, reiterating her commitment to legalizing marijuana and psychedelics therapy if elected, while slamming the protracted marijuana scheduling review process that President Joe Biden directed.

Canadian grocery store chain Loblaw Companies Ltd. has entered its fifth year of lobbying the provincial Ontario government, led by conservative Doug Ford, for widespread expansion of marijuana sales, ostensibly so the company can expand its own cannabis footprint.

On January 10, Thailand’s government announced that it is reversing its progressive policies toward cannabis, just 18 months after becoming the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalize the drug. The new government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, aims to limit cannabis use strictly to medical purposes, as indicated by a recently proposed bill.